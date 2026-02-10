Ever wish you could ask some cool, tapped-in people what they’re eyeing for a gift? You’re in luck. Below, 14 W editors answer the question: what do you want—and what are you giving—for Valentine’s Day?

With its vintage-inspired shape and supple brown suede, Gucci’s Borsetto feels timeless in the best way—like a bag you’ve owned forever, even when it’s brand-new. —Nora Milch, Executive Fashion Director

Haters will say a hat and gloves are basically gifts from your grandma—but they’re clearly not contending with New York’s relentless winter this year. As a chronic sufferer of freezing fingers, my love language is warmth, so Hermès’s cold-weather essentials in the perfect shade of red are just the ticket to get my heart (and thus, circulation) pumping. —Katie Connor, Executive Digital Director

I do not have a significant other, but there are plenty of people in my life whom I adore. One of my favorite gifts to give is a chic candle, and Le Labo's latest limited-edition one is gorgeous. Cyprès 21 Indigo comes in a blue glass vessel that will look great on your coffee table. And the earthy, slightly spicy scent will certainly fill your home with loving warmth. —Maxine Wally, Senior Digital Editor

My husband is the best gift-giver I know, but he rarely treats himself. So I’ve been on the hunt for a luxe piece he’ll love and use for years to come. He’s a quiet admirer of Louis Vuitton Men’s by fellow Virginia native Pharrell—plus, the fact that I find myself on a golf course or pickleball court most weekends, having married a sports-lover, makes it’s safe to say this organizer was a top-tier find. I can already see him slipping his scorecard into the inside pocket. Here’s to your next best round, M! —Abrigail W. Hallaren, Associate Manager, Social Media

My man’s name is Corey and I call him Coco, so this stunning Chanel Coco Crush ring is the perfect gift to keep him with me at all times. I love a shiny treasure and will definitely be not-so-subtly suggesting this as a great gift for him to purchase for me. —Oona Wally, Associate Visuals Director

For anyone who prefers a scent on the more intense side, Loewe’s latest oud makes for a lovely V-day gift. (Not to mention the bottle is a standout.) And like many of the precise and delicious fragrances from the brand’s stable, this one is genderless. —M.W.

I first discovered this jewelry box while walking down University Place, where I came across a man selling the most beautiful handmade glass and stained-glass objects. I have been following his Etsy store, 1178Designs, ever since. Each piece from his shop is one-of-a-kind, which makes them such meaningful Valentine’s Day gifts. I personally love the amber tone of this box, but there are plenty of other colors. You can use it to hold jewelry, or any other special treasures. —Allia Alliata di Montereale, Style Director

There’s something especially satisfying about receiving a gift you’d never justify buying for yourself. For me, it would be this chic (and admittedly, pretty extra) lighter case. Gone would be the days of tie-dye cat motifs on gas station lighters. —Kimberly Duck, Digital Designer

If your valentine reads their horoscope and loves to smell irresistible, Aesop’s Above Us, Steorra is written in the stars. This scent is warm and glowing with layers of frankincense, labdanum, and vanilla bean. Consider it a celestial love spell; one spritz and they’ll be orbiting straight to you. —Che Baez, Visuals Editor

I turned 30 over the holidays, so my desire to focus on my skincare regimen is in motion. My latest obsession has been red-light therapy, which reduces many forms of aging and increases the overall glow of your face. I love this one from Higher Dose—the mask is malleable, making it easily packable for travel. —Tori López, Fashion Market Editor

Here’s yet another Dior fine fragrance that knocks it out of the park. Deep floral notes are balanced out by hints of amber, and the pink hue is definitely fitting for the holiday. —M.W.

I recently treated myself to a hot stone massage, and the warm oil they used was amazing. It made me think, “Why can’t I have this at home?” I’m already obsessed with Maude’s body oil, and their candle that melts into warm massage oil sounds so nice—perfect for creating a super-relaxing evening. As someone who loves a good bath, this set is basically my dream. Just saying, it would make a great Valentine’s Day gift. —Shaliqua Alleyne, Associate Visuals Editor

This is a sweet and actually useful Valentine’s Day gift for the person with a lot of hair in your life. The personalized Big Effing Clip is rhinestoned by hand with 100 percent Swarovski crystals, adding a bit of fun to everyday hair. Engrave it with “lover” for a cheeky touch, or your galentine’s initials to remind your bestie how much you love them. Equal parts practical and fun, it’s the gift they’ll be reaching for every day. —C.B.

I’ve been wearing this comfortable, luxurious, and stylish duffle coat from Longchamp all winter long—and with Punxsutawney Phil's recent Groundhog Day outlook, it seems I will continue wearing it for six more weeks. This investment is well worth the price tag, and makes for a thoughtful and loving present. —M.W.

If your love’s second-biggest love is books. —Tobias Holzmann, Design Director

Last time I was in a room with someone wearing Frederic Malle’s Carnal Flower perfume, I watched five different people ask her what scent she had on. The smell is seductive, and somehow equal parts light and dark—most importantly, it’s highly memorable. What more can a girl ask for this Valentine’s than to be unforgettable? —Des Magness, Senior Visuals Editor

The scent alone screams romance. This nourishing, smoothing body oil contains Augustinus Bader’s signature TCF8 ingredient, which improves skin’s cellular communication, enhances the skin’s renewal process, and combats signs of aging. —M.W.

If you’re still wondering what to get me for Valentine’s Day, this Mini Baroque Pearl Ring would be a very good place to start (hint: I’m a size three). The freshwater pearl sits in an organic, hand-sculpted setting that feels both delicate and magical. It’s made in New York City, so it quietly nods to my hometown while still feeling timeless. It even has a matching dainty bracelet, which is the perfect companion. The satin-finish sterling silver gives it that soft, sophisticated glow that goes with everything I wear. Honestly, it’s the kind of gift that says you know me—and that you have excellent taste. —C.B.

Sometimes the most thoughtful gifts are the practical luxuries you’d never want to buy for yourself. After an especially cold New York winter, there’s nothing I desire more than to end a date night curled up with someone I love, wrapped in something incredibly cozy. —Kayla Perno, Fashion and Accessories Assistant

One of the best scented candles my nostrils have come across, bar none. By lighting this wick, your partner becomes more like your flame. —M.W.

What’s warmer than being swathed in the softest material imaginable? If you think a gray cardigan isn’t luxe enough to be a V-day gift, you need to feel (and try on) this Everlane sweater. The crop gives it structure and removes some of the librarian vibes that inevitably come with a cardi. And without fail, I get compliments whenever I wear it. —M.W.

I typically would not spend this much on a face mask, but this is worth every penny. Not to mention, nothing is better than the gift of pampering. This mask is truly a miracle worker and rejuvenates my skin. The rose scent makes it even more appropriate for Valentine’s. —A.A.d.M.

I recently saw these at La Garçonne on Manhattan’s west side and they are even more light, whimsical, and cutesy in person. My favorite take on the sneakerina I’ve encountered so far—so much so that they’re actually romantic. —M.W.

This microcurrent body sculptor is the kind of Valentine’s Day gift that shows you genuinely care about how someone feels. Inspired by professional bodywork techniques and designed for daily use, it helps support recovery, circulation, and muscle reactivation—making it easier to unwind, recharge, and feel good in their body. It’s not just a beauty tool, it’s a gentle reminder to slow down, take care, and prioritize themselves. —C.B.

Marc Jacobs’s latest collaboration with Takashi Murakami is filled with charming, sweet scents that are perfect for your youthful niece or cousin. My favorite is the pink version, and I know the bottle will look artfully playful on any shelf. —M.W.

A sumptuous body butter that does double-duty when it comes to firming the skin. I love the cheeky vessel, done completely in Valentine’s red. —M.W.

I’m constantly looking for artwork for my apartment, and I’ve come across spectacular stuff from this site. My latest obsession is this gorgeous black feathered heart set against a silver matte leaf backdrop. (It also comes in white feathers against gold lamé.) This is so much better than a box of chocolates, and lasts longer, too! —Trang Chuong, Research Manager