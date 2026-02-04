Valentine’s Day arrives each year on February 14, a test of fantasy versus reality between the latest Saint Laurent jacket you’ve been admiring and a bespoke fragrance you’ll reach for every morning. What to give, what to hint at, what to secretly wish for? The fashion, beauty, and lifestyle luxury items we’re lusting after in 2026 aren’t just things. They are tokens of love and appreciation meant to astound, delight, and inspire feeling. We hope your partners pour their hearts into your Valentine’s Day present (or at least make a stylish attempt). Love, like luxury, is best paired with thoughtfulness; something engraved, something with history and a story behind it. But a Chanel bag and a diamond necklace also wouldn’t hurt.

Above all, real and unabashed affection is at the top of our list. Because love comes in many forms, this Valentine’s Day gift guide includes something for everyone—friends, family, or even yourself. Keep scrolling for our curated list of picks.

Dior Beauty Dioramour Eau de Parfum $330 See on Dior Dior’s latest scent is the exceptional Dioramour—basically, the grown-up love letter your perfume collection has been waiting for. This limited-edition marvel takes Monsieur Christian Dior’s own ambition, to craft a scent that “smells of love,” and turns it into something utterly contemporary. A silk bow, cheekily inspired by a 1968 Marc Bohen scarf, crowns the iconic bottle, while inside, Francis Kurkdjian’s floral chypre notes perform their elegant waltz.

Bulgari Serpenti Seduttori Necklace $49,400 See on Bulgari Here’s a showstopper worthy of the woman who’s been by your side through thick and thin. The Serpenti necklace in 18 karat white gold with sapphire eyes embodies a rare duality: sleek, refined glamour with a distinctly edgy spirit. It exudes a rock-and-roll cool while remaining sophisticated, perfect to elevate a cocktail dress or lend drama to any ensemble.

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Intense Eau de Parfum $155 See on Gucci This gorgeous scent will likely become your newest signature, presented in a whimsical fuchsia bottle adorned with Vittorio Accornero de Testa’s iconic floral artwork. The beautifully composed gardenia is brightened with Italian mandarin and soothed with a gentle hint of sandalwood.

La Mer The Neck and Décolleté Concentrate, Hydrating Balm $340 See on Neiman Marcus If you’re wondering why your significant other wants a neck and décolleté cream, you clearly don’t know them well enough—especially when it’s La Mer. This supremely decadent indulgence hydrates and perfects the chest and neck like no other. And yes, it’s meant to be gifted, displayed, and shown off.

Christian Dior My Dior Mini Bag $3,150 See on Dior In a delicate, light pink that feels both ladylike and charmingly romantic, the My Dior Mini Bag is soft lambskin with a playful bow and charms that spell out “Dior.” Clever compartments hold cards, essentials, and little treasures, while the bag’s flirtatious spirit make it the epitome of chic.

Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Set $250 See on Chanel Scent is intrinsically linked to memory, and this gift set is the perfect way to celebrate meaningful perfumes. Featuring the eau de parfum in both a twist-and-spray for travel and a full-size for home, this gift lets you carry and create moments wherever you go.

Loro Piana Oxford Stripe Plaid Cashmere Blanket $2,650 See on Loro Piana Cashmere, like only Loro Piana can do. This heavenly soft striped blanket is the definition of understated luxury, a perfectly balanced neutral that elevates any space without shouting for attention. Chic to the core and blissfully logo-free, it’s a refreshing alternative to overly branded throws.

Byredo Tree House Parfum d'Intérieur Room Spray $105 See on Byredo You don’t even need to think twice about this option. Byredo’s room spray transforms your space with notes of pimento, cedarwood, and myrrh; the aroma is both grounded and unexpectedly uplifting.

Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 45 Duffle Bag $2,820 See on Louis Vuitton With its striking red stitching, the Keepall Bandoulière 45 turns any romantic getaway into an experience you’ll never forget. Perfect for a Valentine’s weekend escape, this is the kind of bag that makes traveling together feel like an occasion in itself.

Hermès Lucky Gloves $1,575 See on Hermès Sumptuously soft lambskin meets cashmere lining and studs—and the Clou de Selle here is pure Hermès chic with a wink of equestrian edge. Timeless, playful, and effortlessly luxurious, these gloves make even the simplest outing feel elevated.

Le Labo Cyprès 21 Indigo Candle $97 See on Le Labo A Valentine’s Day gift for anyone with refined taste and a love of minimalism. This limited-edition indigo candle blends crisp cypress with warm incense and earthy patchouli, instantly transporting you to a far-off, idyllic escape—no obligations included. Elegant, unisex, and cool, it’s refined without excess. The personalized label adds an intimate touch.

Tiffany & Co. HardWear Large Double Link Pendant in Yellow Gold with Pavé Diamonds $15,400 See on Tiffany & Co. More than a piece of jewelry, this pendant carries some history. Inspired by an iconic Tiffany bracelet design from 1962, the bold double links here are made of polished 18 karat yellow gold set with pavé diamonds. It is a gift that speaks of enduring love without words—and for Valentine’s Day, it offers a rare combination of elegance and intention.

Bulgari Allegra Baciami Eau de Parfum $304 See on Bulgari Romantic and thoughtful, just like you. This heady floral infusion lingers like a well-written love letter, touting gentle restraint over flourish in the form of florals traced with amber.

Louis Vuitton High Rise PM Bum Bag $2,480 See on Louis Vuitton This fanny pack is made for any task, whether you’re traveling internationally or running a quick errand around the corner. It keeps essentials close without sacrificing good taste.

La Bonne Brosse No. 2 Limited-Edition Queen of Hearts Brush $212 See on La Bonne Brosse This one is for the queen in your life. It’s perfect as a standalone token of affection or a sweet add-on to your Valentine’s Day gift. Either way, it’ll make tresses look gorgeous.

Christofle Vertigo Silver-Plated Tray $845 See on Christofle Cristofle is a classic and incomparable brand at the top of its game when it comes to home decor. Engrave an initial or a personal note on this silver-plated tray and make it instantly theirs. Whether you’re using this piece for spirits, glasses, desk essentials, perfumes, or makeup, it turns everyday objects into something a little glamorous.

eLVes Louis Vuitton Eau de Parfum $350 See on Louis Vuitton This special-edition monogrammed Louis Vuitton bottle holds a contemporary floral that’s as captivating as it is complex, with CO₂-extracted centifolia rose and lily-of-the-valley. There are also addictive fruity notes, plus the hot-cold intrigue of ambroxan with a hint of patchouli.

Chanel Square Sunglasses $695 See on Chanel So chic, they exude confidence and flair—an excellent choice for someone who loves a bold edge balanced with classic refinement.

Les Pinceaux Hermès Custom Designed Complexion Tools $226 See on Hermès For the makeup enthusiast with excellent (dare we say selective) taste, designer Pierre Hardy, creator of Hermès Beauty objects, has created this sumptuous duo. The gilded tools look gorgeous on any vanity, and are designed for everyday use.

Clé de Peau Beauté The Serum - Lunar New Year Edition $318 See on Clé de Peau Clé has elevated its beloved serum into a stunning Lunar New Year edition. This is a gift as beautiful as it is effective, giving skin a radiant, lit-from-within glow. For the skincare devotee you love, it’s a luxurious indulgence they’ll treasure.

Louis Vuitton Suzanne Racket Pouch $2,120 See on Louis Vuitton A fashion flex, on and off the court. For the Valentine who treats tennis like an art form (and pickleball like a passing fad...), this monogrammed tennis pouch is both chic and absurdly practical. It also holds four balls, bears gleaming hardware, and features Vuitton’s supple leather piping with a jacquard strap.

Baccarat Harmonie Tumblers Colors of Joy Glasses in Red $650 See on Baccarat Not only elegant, but iconic—and irrefutably Baccarat-chic. This is a flawless choice of V-day gift. These divine crystal tumblers also come in equally gorgeous fall hues if you’re not feeling the red.

Rouge Dior Limited Edition Couture Color Lipstick $55 See on Dior From the House of Dior, this limited-edition product offers four striking reds in the brand’s signature velvet lipstick. We especially loved the stunning Red Passion: it dazzles on its own for Valentine’s Day, and feels both glam and fun.

Gucci Heart-Shaped Keychain $450 See on Gucci Chic and playful, this keychain is the idea gift: effortlessly fashionable, and instantly recognizable without going over the top.

Estée Lauder ReNutriv Youth Igniting Luxury Skincare Set $470 See on Macys For Valentine’s Day, this set is a great lineup of effective skincare you’ll actually use: a superb hydrating lotion, a transformative brightening serum, rich face cream, and a nourishing eye cream that will help your Valentine look more radiant than ever before.

Chanel 25 Small Handbag $6,400 See on Chanel The Chanel 25 handbag is a Valentine’s Day win no matter how it enters your life. From the house’s spring 2026 collection, this perforated calfskin beauty is endlessly stylish, wearable year-round, and proof that true style never goes out of fashion.

Irene Neuwirth One-of-a-Kind Gemmy Gem Link Earrings $11,280 See on Irene Neuwirth Stunning, singular, and are impossible to ignore. Neuwirth’s one-of-a-kind earrings elevate everything from a quiet luxury cardigan to a show-stopping evening gown.

Valentino Beauty Spike Lipstick Trio $150 See on Valentino Beauty We present to you: three shades, ten-hour wear, and a presentation dripping with Valentino vibes. From a discreet mauve to an unapologetic poppy red, this set is the perfect gift for your beauty-obsessed Valentine or friend who needs a subtle reminder that their taste is impeccable.

David Yurman Chevron Bead Bracelet in Sterling Silver $650 See on David Yurman Whether you want to give a piece of yourself or simply gift jewelry that stands the test of time, this Chevron bead bracelet is a thoughtful, timeless choice. Crafted in substantial sterling silver, it’s made to be worn daily.

May Lindstrom Skin The Happy Galaxy Body Oil $160 See on May Lindstrom Beautifully presented in chic packaging, this decadent body oil tops the list for anyone who cares about clean, non-toxic luxury. Highest-quality-sourced blue tansy, jasmine, ylang-ylang, and bright citrus scent the skin like heaven, while a proprietary blend of niacinamide, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid leaves a dewy, well-rested glow you’d like everyone to think is effortless.

Bogner Sport Dana Ski Jacket $3,400 See on Bogner Beloved by the chicest skiers from Aspen to Gstaad, Bogner delivers timeless style with the Dana Ski Jacket—a piece she’ll love and wear for decades, without ever going out of fashion. It’s also available in an all-white version.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Perfume $495 See on Baccarat This enticing scent is like silk threaded with fire. Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de Parfum pairs saffron and jasmine in a composition that is at once soft-spoken and simultaneously formidable, oozing strength and femininity in unison.

Knesko Pearl Renew Refining Facial Set $155 See on Knesko Gift a mindful skincare ritual that smooths, refines, and refreshes the complexion. This set combines pearl and mandelic acid–infused masks, a nourishing serum, and a cooling obsidian gemstone roller that will soothe and sculpt your Valentine’s skin to glowing perfection. This set also comes with a guided meditation to lift both the skin and the spirit. What’s not to love here, really?

Clash de Cartier Ring Medium $3,900 See on Cartier One of Cartier’s most beautifully intricate and stunning designs, the Cartier Clash ring in 18 karat rose gold is for your loved one with a discerning eye. This piece of jewelry is one they’ll wear for decades—sleek, understated, and undeniably luxurious.

Tom Ford Ombré Leather Eau de Parfum Fragrance $240 See on Tom Ford Beauty Whether he’s a cowboy, businessman, artist, or all the above (does he have a brother?), Ombré Leather is a great gift with a bold, attractive scent. The perfume evokes the rugged heart of the desert plains: rich black leather textured with patchouli and vetiver, floral hints of jasmine sambac, and a touch of amber for warmth.

Paul Smith Signature Stripe Woven Cotton Bathrobe $325 See on Sephora Downtime, but make it stylish. Crafted from finely woven cotton, this robe delivers comfort without the weight: it’s light, breathable, and easy to move in, so there’s no risk of overheating. Finished with Paul Smith’s signature stripes, it’s a wonderful take on quirky English charm.

Diptyque Roses Candle $88 See on Diptyque To celebrate the day of love, the Paris-based fragrance house has charmingly reimagined its iconic vessel in one of the most beloved scents, Roses.

Estée Lauder Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle Soleil eau de Parfum $150 See on Nordstrom For the Valentine who loves her scents as much as her sunshine, this limited-edition Mediterranean Honeysuckle Soleil is a fabulous, no-fail choice. Neroli, orange flower, coconut milk, and creamy tuberose come together in a radiant perfume.

14th Night Little Luxuries Bundle: Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair Oil $95 See on 14th Night A perfect add-on, or a gift in its own right for Galentine’s Day. This curated set features 14th Night’s luxurious shampoo and conditioner, plus the cult-favorite hair elixir.

Nossara Waffle Towel Set $92 See on Nossara We can’t say enough good things about Nossara’s towels. For anyone who thinks this set doesn’t make a luxe gift, think again—you haven’t felt this Japanese brand’s cotton wares. Soft but incredibly absorbent, this set features bath, hand, and face towels. They’re quick-drying and quietly perfect, thanks to an almost obsessive attention to production detail on the brand’s part.

Evolvetogether Hand Care Set $74 See on Evolvetogether For a clean-beauty gift at its finest, we love the Havana Hand Care Set. Thoughtfully sourced ingredients leave your mits irresistibly soft, while the unisex, lightly spiced scent adds a touch of elegance.

T3 Curling Straightener 2-in-1 Styler Flat Iron $199.99 See on T3 Meet your all-in-one best hair friend. Whether you’re going for a sleek, wavy, or curled look, this tool claims mastery over all the styles, thanks to its CeraGloss™ ceramic plates and SinglePass® Technology (fancy talk for “fewer burns, more compliments”). Slim wraparound plates, nine heat settings, and a high-res digital display ensure precision without the usual drama.

Primally Pure The Spa Kit $66 See on Primally Pure This one will be appreciated by those who love to indulge in their clean-beauty routines. The Primally Pure spa kit includes the all-time favorites: Sea Soak, Flower Bath, Body Oil, and a dry body brush.

R+Co Bel Air Smoothing Shampoo and Antioxidant Complex $80 See on Amazon Here’s a foolproof, full-size set that makes achieving smooth, shiny, frizz-free hair feel super easy.

Esker The Bubble Soak $70 See on Esker Beauty This bath powder delivers airy bubbles, mineral-rich therapy, and a hint of eucalyptus from coconut milk, pink Himalayan salt, and jojoba oil—everything you deserve after a long day. Housed in a handmade ceramic amphora, it’s a luxurious gift that elevates even the simplest soak.

Kai Skylight Candle $48 See on Kai Fragrance A great bathtime candle, this product will help your Valentine experience a more tranquil mood. The gardenia scent is clean yet intoxicating, and gently ushers the body toward rest.