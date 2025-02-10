The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Luxury Gift Guide

Valentine’s Day is often considered a celebration of romantic love. But in truth, it is an opportunity to express appreciation for all those who imbue our lives with meaning. Whether that’s a family member, a close friend, or an acquaintance in the neighborhood, this day transcends romantic affection; it should become a moment to honor connections in their many forms.

In the spirit of refinement—and far from the sea of heart-shaped chocolates and indistinguishable fragrance sets—this is a moment to elevate your art of gift-giving: think of it as less of an impulse buy, and more of an intentional gesture. The goal is to give something thoughtful, which reflects the recipient’s taste, character, and, above all, the depth of your consideration. Below are our favorite Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your consideration. To delight the ones you love, give them something they’ll think about long after the roses have faded.

For the Chicest of the Chic Dior J'adore L'Or Perfume $235 See on Dior Scent and experience will be forever intertwined—making this combination a perfect pairing for creating lasting memories. Dior’s J’adore L’ore perfume, with its intoxicating and timeless floral infusions, will make each place you travel to with your partner a new adventure.

Dior 30 Montaigne Passport Holder in Blue Dior Oblique Jacquard $470 See on Dior Pair the scent with Dior’s 30 Montaigne Passport Holder, a piece that embodies classic French style. This duo is more than just a gift—it will represent not only romance but the promise of future journeys with your significant other.

For the In-the-Know Fashion and Beauty Obsessive Chanel Square Sunglasses $715 See on Chanel If the one you love happens to have the highest standards when it comes to gifts, they will fawn over this season’s exquisite Chanel square sunglasses (we loved the blue, but the range also comes in playful pink and red.) The eyewear comes with a chic gradient lens and are framed with a flattering shape for all face types.

Chanel Jeux de Lumières Eyeshadow and Highlighter Palette $88 See on Bloomingdale's To add an extra accent for this fabulous gift, include Chanel’s new limited-edition Jeux de Lumières eyeshadow and highlighter palette, which offers an array of super-stunning shades to create glowing accents for the face, eyes, cheeks, and décolleté.

When Your Partner Definitely Doesn’t Do Quiet Luxury Bulgari Serpenti Cuore 1968 Top Handle Bag $4,850 See on Bulgari Bulgari’s Serpenti Cuore 1968 Top Handle Bag in star pink checks all the boxes. It’s sexy, feminine, sleek, and an ageless piece that will never lose its allure. Plus, it’s V-day-themed!

Bulgari Serpenti Forever Leather Bracelet $790 See on Bulgari Inside that stunning bag should be the Bulgari Serpenti Forever Leather Bracelet—meticulously wrapped and dripping with chic, edgy sophistication. Crafted from emerald galuchat leather, the snakehead motif features black and white agate, enamel scales, and emerald eyes, striking a perfect balance between elegance and intrigue.

Bulgari Le Gemme Sahare Eau de Parfum $460 See on Nordstrom The final touch to seal this fab set should be Bulgari’s most sensual scent yet—Le Gemme Sahare. This mood-setting fragrance—with its delicate rose, warm amber, and subtle leather notes—is as luxurious as it is captivating. It’s a Valentine’s gift that stimulates the senses, inside and out.

If Your Partner Is All About Minimalism Le Labo Petit Grain 21 Candle $87 See on Le Labo This gift idea is for those who savor life’s simplest pleasures with understated elegance—especially when it comes to relishing every fine moment of being at home, whether that means preparing a gourmet dinner, enjoying a meal by the warmth of the fireplace, watching an avant-garde film, or setting a serene atmosphere with the flicker of a candle like Le Labo’s Petit Grain 21. Harmonic orange blossom and delicate green nuances create an ambiance that is both tranquil and uplifting.

James Perse Cashmere Melange Knit Blanket $2,495 See on James Perse If you choose this path, do so with intention and grace. To elevate the experience, consider pairing the Le Labo candle with James Perse’s Cashmere Knit Blanket, woven from the finest yarn to caress the skin with a softness that is at once sumptuous and soothing.

For the Woman Who Covets Her Nighttime Wind-down Routine Kiki de Montparnasse Giselle Long Robe $975 See on Kiki de Montparnasse Valentine’s Day is the one time of year when you can redeem yourself for those misguided gifts of years past—like the workout gear you thought she’d really appreciate (spoiler: she didn’t). This year, be your best self by exceeding her expectations with the luxurious satin-faced silk chiffon Giselle Robe by Kiki di Montparnasse. It’s adorned with the finest French lace we have ever touched, perfect for enveloping her in soft comfort as she applies her evening skincare while you wait patiently at the bedside.

Sisley Supremÿa La Nuit Anti-aging Cream $940 See on Sisley To complement this indulgence, nothing less than Sisley’s extraordinary nighttime skincare routine will do—we promise. Splurge on Sisley’s Supremÿa La Nuit Anti Aging Cream; this high-performance, plant-infused product will leave her skin glowing by morning.

For the Connoisseur of Immaculate Locks Dyson Airwrap ID Multi Styler and Dryer (limited edition in red velvet/gold) $599.99 See on Dyson If you’re looking to impress a person who treats their hair with true reverence, and who can wield a blow-dryer as skillfully as a master stylist, look no further. The Dyson Airwrap is not only a lovely gift but also the epitome of an investment-worthy indulgence for your beloved. After all, beautiful hair is as essential as the right company.

14th Night The Shampoo and Conditioner Duo $92 See on 14th Night To pair with the Air Wrap, consider 14th Night’s The Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner. The duo features sulfate- and paraben-free ingredients, a softening hair potion rich in almond oil that keeps strands hydrated and healthy with each use.

For the Green-Hearted and Glamorous Primally Pure Coffee Duo: Body Polish and Face Mask $72 See on Primally Pure Let your favorite human indulge in the Primally Pure Coffee Body Scrub and Mask Bundle, an eco-friendly, cruelty-free treat made with organic, biodynamic coffee grounds and nourishing coconut oil. This naturally derived scrub exfoliates, hydrates, and leaves skin glowing, all from a brand committed to sustainability and clean beauty. The mask, with its proprietary blend of high-grade coffee oils, warming ginger hydrosol, and windflower honey, (honestly, I’m tempted to re-order it as I’m writing this), offers a spa-like experience at home.

Coco de Mer Zaria Slip £395 See on Coco de Mer Once their skin is pampered, your mate can slip into the divine Coco de Mer Zaria Slip, with its gorgeous scalloped lace trim that flatters every body type. More importantly, this garment is comfortable enough to wear all night. Yes, it’s ultra-sexy, but it’s also the perfect finishing touch, ensuring they feel as chic and confident as they are pampered.

For the Pickleball Enthusiast Ayda Amanda Skort $110 See on Ayda For the Valentine who loves hitting the courts (and looking effortlessly stylish while doing so), we recommend this fun and flirty Ayda set: the Amanda Skort, cheeky expletive socks, and the Zoe Sports Bra helps keep everything in check.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Invisible Essentials Set $61.20 See on Supergoop To truly round out this truly thoughtful gift, include from Supergoop a set of two non-toxic, invisible sunscreens to ensure your sporty companion stays protected under the sun. This gift idea is the perfect combination of style, playfulness, and care for the athlete you love.

For a New Lover in Your Life Creed Aventus Candle $125 See on Creed Think of this gift as a sensory upgrade for your partner’s space. Hand-poured and undeniably stylish, Creed’s Aventus Candle is more than just a candle; it’s an atmosphere in the making (plus, it also conveys that you have impeccable taste). With notes of sweet leather birch and the zesty crispness of bergamot, it’s the perfect balance of olfactory refinement. A very delicate whisper of floral at the finish softens the edges—because let’s face it, even the most masculine scents can use a touch of soft elegance.

For the Colleague Who’s Obsessed With Scents Aesop Kagerou Aromatique Incense $43 See on Aesop These are three truly captivating blends from clean-beauty brand Aesop’s Aromatique Incense Collection. First is Kagerou’s earthy vetiver; Murasaki’s spicy, woody resins; and Sarashina’s sweet, warm notes. Each sleek pack contains 33 clean-burning sticks (with their own Kanuma pumice incense holder), transforming any room into a sanctuary of calm.

To Elegantly Express Your Appreciation for Your Mother-in-Law Rouge Hermès Lipstick Gift Set $154 See on Hermès Perfect for showing love and appreciation, The Hermès Precomposed Double Lip Care Set offers two luxurious lip products: a soothing, hydrating balm and a rosy lip enhancer that’s both playful and practical for day looks. We think it’s a gift that speaks to both thoughtfulness and quality, presented in a way that makes it clear you’ve gone the extra mile.

For Endless Relaxation Costa Brazil Limited Edition Bath Ritual Set $300 See on Costa Brazil Transform your loved one’s self-care ritual into an artful moment of tranquility—on repeat. Costa Brazil’s Ritual Bath Set, with its sleek presentation, offers a serene escape for recharging. The brand’s renowned sal de banho bath salts gently detoxify, soften, and renew the skin. Next, the Kaya Firming Body Oil deeply nourishes and restores, leaving skin silky-smooth and revitalized. As the ritual unfolds, the natural, plant-based Vela vandle—which burns for up to 60 hours—floods the room with a grounding blend of sacred Breu resin, wild jungle flora, crushed cypress root, and Brazilian vetiver.