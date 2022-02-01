Why Not Treat Your Valentine to Something Sparkly?

Call me crazy, but I’ve always been a big fan of Valentine’s Day. Yes, it’s cheesy and yes, it’s commercialized and yes, it’s annoying to see all of those smug couples posting pictures of each other on Instagram, but what can I say, I just love love, in all its forms—platonic, romantic, or anywhere in between. I’ve also always liked the fact that Valentine’s Day has a bit of a fashion component. As a kid, I really loved wearing my special pink shirt to school on February 14th. Now that I’m older, I love that how holiday is heavily associated with jewelry. Jewelry, being the most meaningful and sentimental of fashion items, of course goes hand in hand with love and all things romantic. And who doesn’t like to give or receive something with a bit of sparkle? From the traditional to the on-trend, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Valentine’s Day jewelry picks here.

We only include products that have been independently selected by W’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales for purchases made through a link in this article.