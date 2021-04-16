How Vanessa Kirby Became Red Carpet Fashion Royalty

Vanessa Kirby’s career has been the ultimate sleeper hit. Without too much media hype or intense fanfare, the English actress has won over audiences with her magnetic screen presence, surprising some as an under-the-radar talent. Playing Princess Margaret in season one of The Crown won the 32-year-old award after award in 2017, and her heartbreaking role in the film Pieces of a Woman has put her squarely in the awards conversation once more. Kirby’s style evolution is no different from her acting trajectory—she’s a quiet stunner in more ways than one. The London native opts for sleek, chic, and understated fashion that still makes an enormous impact on the red carpet. Ahead of her birthday on April 18 (and a potential Oscar win for Best Actress on April 25,) take a look back at Kirby’s greatest style hits, from ivory gowns galore to one knockout Versace dress.

Kirby wore a killer Versace column dress and Cartier jewels for the 2021 BAFTA Awards. Courtesy of Instagram

At the 2021 SAG Awards, the actress chose a style that strayed from her usual looks—a Givenchy harness-like overlay and Cartier jewelry. Greg Williams

A Gucci cutout fantasy at the 2021 Golden Globes. Image courtesy of Zoe McConnell for Gucci

Kirby stayed true to her beauty go-to (slicked-back hair and a standout lip) for the premiere of The World to Come at the Venice Film Festival, 2020. Photo by Matteo Chinellato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A rare red moment at the Pieces of a Woman premiere during the 77th Venice Film Festival in 2020. Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The actress knows the power of a crimson lip. Kirby is pictured here at a screening of Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw in London in 2019. Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

In Tom Ford at the 2018 Emmy Awards, where she took home another statuette for Best Supporting Actress in The Crown. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

At the Mission: Impossible—Fallout premiere in Paris, 2018. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kirby wore sparkling Christian Dior from the brand’s 2018 pre-fall collection to that year’s BAFTAs , where she won the award for Best Supporting Actress in The Crown. Photo by Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Wearing floral Valentino at the SAG Awards in 2018. Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

At the 2017 Emmy Awards, Kirby wore a strapless Marchesa gown and a bold, dark lip. Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images

Experimenting with suiting at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Photo by Joe Maher/WireImage

Kirby knows the shades and shapes that work well for her aesthetic—like this tiered sky-blue gown at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards in 2017. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The actress chose a Luisa Beccaria gown for the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Kirby is regal in powder blue for the world premiere of The Crown in 2016. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Wearing a floor-length LBD at the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards in 2015. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

A vision in bright white (and newly brunette hair) at the 60th London Evening Standard Theatre Awards in 2014. Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

In Gucci at a private showing of the “David Bowie Is” exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in 2013. Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images for Victoria & Albert Museum

Kirby attended the InStyle Best of British Talent party in 2013 wearing a shimmering olive frock. Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Mixed materials (and more lace) at a private viewing of London gallery the Royal Academy of Art’s Summer Exhibition in 2012. Photo by Nick Harvey/WireImage