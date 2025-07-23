Vanessa Kirby has stepped into the Marvel universe—and she’s dressing like it. Since being cast as Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the British actor has been channeling her inner Invisible Woman with sleek, sci-fi-inspired looks each more powerful than the next.

Working with the stylist Andrew Mukamal (the man behind Margot Robbie’s themed press tour for Barbie), Kirby has favored body-conscious silhouettes done in colors that channel the original Marvel superhero team’s iconic teal blue uniforms. The inclusion of sheer fabric is, perhaps, a nod to her character’s powers of invisibility. Though, she’s channeled some key elements of method dressing, she’s never erred to close to costume territory. That’s thanks in part to some key runway selects from Jonathan Anderson’s final collection for Loewe and Sarah Burton’s debut season at Givenchy. The nearly year-long press tour, which began in July 2024, has only been that more special considering Kirby is currently expecting her first child.

Here, see each and every standout look from Vanessa Kirby’s style-powered promotional run for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kirby donned a fishnet Givenchy by Sarah Burton look for the film’s Los Angeles premiere in an electric shade of TFF blue.

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images The actor showed off her bump during the Australia premiere, wearing a dramatic Balmain dress with a sheer portion at her midsection.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kirby turned to Magda Butrym, a cool girl brand loved by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, for a photo call in London.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images At the UK premiere, the star wore an artistic teal dress from Jonathan Anderson’s final Loewe collection.

Matthias Nareyek/WireImage/Getty Images Channeling her inner Rihanna at TFF Berlin fan event, Kirby slipped into a cut-out Alaïa stretch dress, similar to the one Riri wore to the 2023 Oscars.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Again, Kirby chose Sarah Burton’s Givenchy for an event in Paris.

Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kirby glittered in a bump-baring Schiaparelli couture look for a Mexico City screening. The appearance marked her first since announcing her pregnancy.

David A. Smith/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kirby wore an archival Atelier Versace look, from the spring 2016 season, to the trailer launch in Alabama.