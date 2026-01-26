Victoria Beckham remains steadfast in her signature minimalist wardrobe, regardless of the world’s chatter. The designer, now a staple of Paris Fashion Week, stepped out this evening with her family as she’s set to received one of the country’s highest cultural honors, the Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres.

Beckham wore a black turtleneck maxi dress from her eponymous line for the occasion. Styled with matching sandals, it featured a fitted silhouette with a modest slit along the skirt. The designer was joined by her husband David Beckham, sons Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper. They all wore their finest formalwear.

The Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres is an honor presented by the French government in recognition of one’s contribution to culture and the arts. Previous recipients from the fashion world include Demna and Simon Porte Jacquemus in 2025 and 2024, respectively. Beckham’s honors are specifically for her contributions to the world of style, though the moment does come as her 2001 solo single “Not Such an Innocent Girl” climbs back up the British charts following the fall-out from comments made by her eldest son Brooklyn on Instagram.

Beckham is slated to show her line’s fall 2026 collection in a few days time at Paris Fashion Week—David and the rest of the following are sure to be in tow.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

On Monday, Beckham was presented the recognition France’s Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati. The designer addressed the intimate audience, which included style luminaries fixtures of the Parisian fashion world.

“I am deeply proud to be British, but France is one of the few countries where fashion is created with the seriousness it deserves, as a true art form,” Beckham said, as her family watched on in admiration. “I have always admired French aesthetics, and to see it recognized and celebrated in this way is an immense privilege.”

She added, “To walk on the most important stage of the fashion calendar and feel such acceptance is an experience I do not take lightly. I will continue to work with determination and humility to live up to this honor.”