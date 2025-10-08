Tonight in London, Victoria Beckham celebrated the premiere of her self-titled Netflix documentary—a three-part series highlighting her career transition from pop star to fashion designer—with a who’s who of London in attendance. That includes family, friends, some fellow designers, and 80 percent of the Spice Girls.

In true Posh style, Victoria hit the premiere carpet in a minimalist white ensemble. The designer wore a plunging cream blouse that she tucked into a high-waisted skirt marked by a long side split. She kept a boxy suit coat over her shoulders and added contrast to her look with a pair of black heels.

Based on her family’s outfits, it appears Victoria laid out a strict color scheme heading into the evening. Her husband David Beckham looked dapper in a black suit and tie, while son Romeo Beckham opted to match mom in a double-breasted outfit. Cruz Beckham, attending with girlfriend Jackie Apostel, wore a loose-fitting tuxedo while Harper Beckham slipped into a strapless evening dress in black.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Out on October 9, Victoria Beckham provides “exclusive access to Victoria, her family, and those closest to her [and] explores her time in the global spotlight.” Directed by Nadia Hallgren (the woman behind the 2020 documentary Becoming, chronicling former First Lady Michelle Obama), it comes two years after Beckham, which focused on the career trajectory of David. It features cameos from the Beckham crew as well as the likes of Anna Wintour, Eva Longoria, and Tom Ford, the latter two of whom were in attendance at the premiere.

Of course, nothing documenting Victoria’s life would be complete without her turn as a pop star. And while much of the docuseries focuses on the 51-year-old attempting to shed her Posh exterior, the Spice Girls (minus Mel B) were all on hand to celebrate their former bandmate. Mel C, Sporty Spice, attended with boyfriend Chris Dingwall. Emma Bunton, Baby Spice, wore mommy-and-me suits with her 18-year-old son, Beau Bunton Jones. And Geri Halliwell, Ginger Spice, brought along her husband, Christian Horner, and stepdaughter, Olivia Horner.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Mel B, currently living in America, appeared to have work commitments stateside. Though, another titan of fashion did show up. Tom Ford appeared in a dapper suit. He, of course, was the man responsible for designing all those “Little Gucci Dresses” that helped cement Beckham as a fashion icon in the 1990s.