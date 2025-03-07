Victoria Beckham presented her fall 2025 collection tonight in Paris in front of editors, stars galore, and her adoring family: husband David, 49, sons Cruz, 20, and Romeo, 22, and daughter Harper Seven, 13. Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, 23, and Cruz’s beau, Jackie Apostel, 29, were also in attendance.

Of course, the Beckham family dressed to the nines for the occasion. Harper wore chocolate brown slip dress from her mom’s eponymous label that she paired with white sandals. The teenager’s elegant dress balanced out Davis classic black tuxedo. Romeo and Cruz looked dapper in oversized suits while their girlfriends opted for full VB looks. Turnbull wore a sheer dress and dress pants—a styling trick borrowed straight from Victoria’s aughts playbook—while Apostel opted for a slip dress similar to Harper’s.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Victoria, meanwhile, opted for a Phoebe Philo-esque look to present her latest offering. She wore shield sunglasses, a knit turtleneck, and black dress pants.

Only missing from the family frow were Victoria and David’s eldest son Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30.