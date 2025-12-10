Secret Agent Victoria Beckham Is on the Fashion Case in New York

Though she may be a Londoner at heart, Victoria Beckham had no qualms last night about standing up to the arctic chill that’s casting itself over New York City right now.

Although Beckham has always been one to keep an eye on the trends, she stepped out in an almost comically exaggerated twist on one of winter’s resurgent silhouettes: the funnel neck coat. Spotted leaving the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Beckham slipped into a sleek trench from her namesake brand’s fall 2024 show. The highlight of the design was its sculptural neck piece, which cast itself over almost half of the designer’s face. It was so tall, that it completely eliminated the need for a scarf. The high neck also allowed for Beckham to “Olsen tuck” her hair.

The rest of the jacket was also a marvel in structure. Beckham belted her coat tight on her waist, letting its slightly flared body and statement shoulders stand out. And since it would be a VB look without the accessories, the star made sure to capitalize in more ways than one.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Finishing the look were tailored trousers—with an extra long hem, in signature fashion—and black shield glasses. For the ultimate “Rich Mom” touch, she carried a dark blue Hermès Birkin 30 in her hand.

Like any Londoner, Beckham knows her way around a good coat. And this particular style has been a staple in her closet since it debuted last year. (She did design it, after all). During Paris Fashion Week in November 2024, the designer wore the exact coat—Olsen tucked hair and all—with wide-leg white trousers and a chocolate brown tote bag.

The jacket’s wide lapels can be worn flat for a more open look, but Beckham clearly prefers a touch of privacy.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

In her new Netflix documentary, Beckham opened up about why she rarely smiles in photos, telling viewers “I’m smiling on the inside, but no one ever sees it.” Fitting, then, that she designed a coat with a neckline that ambitious, ensuring her smile stays private.