This week, Victoria and David Beckham will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. They started the walk down memory lane by sharing a joint Instagram post wearing their original looks from the 1999 ceremony, or at least two ensembles that really resemble the purple Antonio Berardi designs

“Look what we found…” the couple wrote on Instagram.

In the new pic, David is in a full suit with matching purple suede boots and a purple boutonniere. Victoria wears a sleeveless gown with a very high skirt slit to show off the red lining. Around her neck are fabric purple and red flowers and she left her long hair down. She was also wearing silver stilettos with laces all the way up her calves. The couple are seated on matching velvet and gold thrones over a floral carpet. The duo’s wedding, fittingly, was actually held in a castle: Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland.

It’s certainly believable that these two can still fit into their wedding clothes, but the hair is definitely different.

For the actual ceremony, the pair were not in full purple; these were these matching outfits for the reception. When she walked down the aisle, Victoria wore a dress by Vera Wang. The strapless champagne ball gown featured a corset bodice that fit the Spice Girls star like a glove and it apparently required many fittings—and a significant travel budget.

“I call it the transatlantic dress,” Wang told People in October. “That bodice flew back and forth four times on the Concorde...The actual under bodice was made by a very famous couture corsetiere named Mister Pearl, who works only out of London.”

She added, “He makes corsets that have to be pulled [in] with these metal things, which is how corsets were done in the old days. It takes about 45 minutes to lace up, and it can take your waist down to literally 18 inches [like] Scarlett O‘Hara...I could not live with that because I need to be comfortable, as I always say. But Victoria did.”