The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is in the books, but the spectacle didn’t end with Angel wings and runway walks. Following the show—which featured Bella and Gigi Hadid, Alex Consani, Irina Shayk, Anok Yai, Emily Ratajkowski, and many, many more—a handful of models, actors, and stars stepped out to the Crane Club in Chelsea to finish off the night with a bang.

The VS models opted for toned-down party style that still packed a punch. Of course, as with any good party, there was plenty of sheer, see-through, and lingerie-inspired ensembles from Candice Swanepoel, Joan Smalls, Imaan Hammam, and Stella Maxwell. Both Shayk and Yai slipped into floor-length looks, with the latter sporting a daring skirt set that featured an ab-baring crop top. Some guests such as Doutzen Kroes, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Behati Prinsloo went comfort-first for the event, wearing low-rise trousers and wide-leg jeans.

Here, take in all the heavenly model fashion from the 2025 Victoria’s Secret After Party.

Anok Yai Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Irina Shayk Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Doutzen Kroes and Imaan Hammam The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Joan Smalls and Precious Lee Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Stella Maxwell The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Maty Fall Diba and Blésnya Minher Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Behati Prinsloo Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Daiane Sodre Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images