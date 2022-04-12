A little over a week ago, I had the privilege of being whisked off to Geneva for the 2022
Watches & Wonders summit. For the uninitiated, Watches & Wonders is a little bit like a watch trade show—on steroids. Over the course of 48 jam-packed hours I saw new offerings from almost two dozen leading brands, including bejeweled watches from Chopard, Gucci, Hermès, and Rolex; watches that were almost as thin as paper, and more tourbillons than I can count on both hands. Check out some of the coolest, most luxe, and unexpected watches I saw at the summit, below.
The Coussin de Cartier watch was absolutely one of the most creative on display in Geneva. It’s designed with a soft case, that’s flexible to the touch—you can literally squeeze it. It’s also entirely paved with diamonds and colored stones, like emerald, tourmaline, tsavorite, and sapphire.
Chanel J12 Diamond Tourbillon Watch Caliber 5
This slick, matte black offering from Chanel features a solitaire diamond that rotates to the rhythm of each second.
Chopard Haute Joallerie Watch
What else can I say about this Chopard watch besides wow? This stunning piece was hand crafted at Chopard’s specialized haute joaillerie workshop in Switzerland.
Dolce & Gabbana Sofia Watch
This evening watch option from Dolce & Gabbana was one of my favorites—it gives me ’90s vibes in the most minimal, chic way possible.
This Gucci model reminds me of a Baby-G watch—but made super-luxe. The piece is crafted entirely from sapphire crystal and defined by contrasting colored glass on the minutes and hours windows.
I dare you to find something chicer than this Hermès Kelly watch, worn on a leather-strap necklace. The small lock is removable and can be worn on a rose-gold wristband as well.
Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Purple Sapphire
With this new Big Bang Tourbillon, Hublot unveils an exclusive version of sapphire, in a completely new color: translucent purple—a world-first in the field of fine watchmaking.
IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Top Gun
I love this take on black for a watch—not completely dark, matte, and tactical. IWC and Pantone specified this color as IWC Ceratanium.
Jaeger-LeCoultre Rendez-Vous Star
Made of sapphire glass and set with diamonds, Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Rendez-Vous dial is hand-painted with stars, clouds, and a moon. Beneath it, a titanium rotating disc with a cutout of the shooting star spins.
A simple, classic offering from Tudor, the polished yellow gold sections depart slightly from the brand’s iconic tool watch spirit to embrace a sophisticated, versatile, unisex chic.
The new version of the Rolex GMT-Master II has a monobloc Cerachrom bezel insert in green and black ceramic. Another twist, the crown and crown guard are on the left side of the watch case—making this an appealing option for both lefties and lefties-at-heart.
Montblanc 1858 The Unveiled Secret Minerva Monopusher Chronograph
The new Unveiled Secret reveals itself upon closer inspection: the movement is upside-down. The wearer can enjoy its beautiful complexity with just a twist of the wrist.
Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro
This sporty, cool offering from Panerai features a white dial with straps in a supremely versatile military green hue. For the deep-divers, it’s water-resistant up to 300 meters.
Patek Philippe upgraded the iconic Calatrava collection in vintage-style, with a newly refined case in white gold engraved with a hobnail pattern on the entire circumference of the case band. The charcoal gray vintage-inspired dial features a black-gradient rim; its slightly grainy texture is reminiscent of antique camera cases.
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Flying Tourbillon
The Tonda PF Flying Tourbillon plays on paradoxes, embodying a highly sophisticated complication paired with the greatest aesthetic simplicity and refinement.
Piaget Limelight Gala High Jewelry Watch
This stunning piece from Piaget is more than just a watch. Over 175 hours of high-jewelry expertise is needed to complete just one timepiece, which calls for over 250 diamonds.
Roger Dubuis Knights of the Round Table Monotourbillon
The exclusive (and already sold out) Knights of the Round Table watch from Roger Dubuis was a true stunner to see in person.
The TAG Heuer Carrera Plasma is a disruptive design, featuring lab-grown diamonds. It marked a major milestone in the over 160-year-old company history and the watch industry at large.
Van Cleef & Arpels Lady Arpels Heures Florales
This lighthearted offering from Van Cleef & Arpels was a joy to behold. Inspired by the floral clock concept imagined by Carl Von Linné in 1751, the watch offers a poetic rendition of the passage of time, thanks to a special module opening and closing the 12 flower blossoms on the dial each hour.
Crafted in a sleek steel case, this Zenith model features a matte black dial with tricolor counters and a transparent counter for the running seconds, paired with an integrated steel bracelet. The Open offers a view of the El Primero movement from the dial
