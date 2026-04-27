The 19 Most Stunning Timepieces at Watches and Wonders 2026

Twenty-twenty-six marked Audemars Piguet’s debut at Watches and Wonders—and the brand did not disappoint. The label used the moment to introduce Atelier des Établisseurs, a new initiative bringing master artisans together to create incredible, one-of-a-kind timepieces.

The Établisseurs Galets was inspired by water-smoothed stones from a lake near AP’s headquarters. The turquoise and tiger’s eye bracelets fits seamlessly around the wrist, held together with gold pebbles like studs, rather than traditional links.