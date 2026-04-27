The 19 Most Stunning Timepieces at Watches and Wonders 2026
Last week marked my third trip to the Watches and Wonders convention in Geneva—an horological fair that continues to grow, both in scale and buzz, with each passing year. Nearly 15 additional brands have joined the event since I first attended in 2024 (including Audemars Piguet, which hasn’t shown at a watch fair since 2019). Across the fair there was plenty to take in, from early aughts revivals at Rolex and Frederique Constant to striking stone dials at Piaget and Chopard, along with skeletonized timepieces—a pervasive trend for 2026—at almost every booth. Ahead, find our favorite watches from the fair.
Rolex Oyster Perpetual 28
This year, Rolex is celebrating the centennial of its iconic Oyster case with a new lineup of Oyster Perpetual models. The 28 is the smallest of the lot, but arguably the most striking, crafted entirely in 18-karat gold, with a rich green lacquer dial and natural stone markers.
Cartier Roadster
Originally launched in 2002, the beloved Cartier Roadster is back with a sleeker redesign thanks to the work of over 100 artisans. The Roadster will be available in yellow gold, yellow gold and steel, and steel in both medium and large sizes.
Audemars Piguet Établisseurs Galets
Twenty-twenty-six marked Audemars Piguet’s debut at Watches and Wonders—and the brand did not disappoint. The label used the moment to introduce Atelier des Établisseurs, a new initiative bringing master artisans together to create incredible, one-of-a-kind timepieces.
The Établisseurs Galets was inspired by water-smoothed stones from a lake near AP’s headquarters. The turquoise and tiger’s eye bracelets fits seamlessly around the wrist, held together with gold pebbles like studs, rather than traditional links.
Patek Phillipe 7200/50-G-012
Since its debut in 2013, the Calatrava has become a fan favorite for women. Now, Patek Phillipe introduces the piece in a chic, monochromatic ice-blue, with a sunburst dial and matching alligator strap.
Chanel Noeud De Camélia Cuff
Hidden beneath a diamond camellia, Chanel’s emblematic flower, a secret watch sits atop an embossed leather strap designed to mimic grosgrain. This timepiece is a mix of Chanel’s haute couture roots and high-jewelry savoir-faire, wrapped up in an adorable bow.
Van Cleef & Arpels Lady Rencontre Céleste
Ten layers of plique-à-jour enamel, rose-cut diamonds, and sapphires bring the story of two star-crossed lovers to life on this incredible Van Cleef & Arpels high-jewelry timepiece.
Vacheron Constantin Historiques American 1921
The Historiques American 1921 gets a fresh update this year, keeping its distinctive offset dial and adding a stylish grained silver dial with blue Arabic numerals and a matching leather strap.
Piaget Polo 79
Piaget refreshes its classic Polo 79, swapping the traditional dial for a stunning deep blue sodalite, sliced into five pieces with the emblematic stripes carrying over from the case and running through the stone.
Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Hybris Mechanica Ultra Thin Minute Repeater Tourbillon
Jaeger-LeCoultre packs two of watchmaking’s most impressive complications—a minute repeater and flying tourbillion—in an ultrathin case. A feat like this deserves to be on display, and the skeletonized case does just that.
Hermès Cape Cod
Thirty-five years after its launch, the iconic Cape Cod gets a mini update—literally. These scaled-down versions feature double-wrap leather straps in various colorways, available in yellow gold, steel, and yellow gold with diamonds.
Chopard L’Heure du Diamant
For Chopard, this stunning high-jewelry timepiece is actually pretty pared down. A glossy black onyx dial with a diamond heavy bezel sits pretty, paired with a matching crocodile strap.
Gucci G-Timeless Métiers d’Art
This Gucci archival crane motif, originally from a 1980s silk scarf, takes flight on this high-jewelry watch. The elaborate dial features real feathers—handpicked by renowned feather artist Nelly Saunier—mother of pearl, diamonds, and hand-engraved flowers.
Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas Studs
This year Bulgari pushed the Serpenti Tubogas in a tougher direction with a studded capsule collection, introducing new steel versions, each adorned with gold “clou” studs.
Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph
The Monaco Chronograph returns to its square roots, if you will, with a sharper case closer resembling the original model from 1969. Tag Heuer, added some modern updates including a lightweight titanium case, a cleaner and more legible dial, and a new in-house movement.
Frederique Constant Manchette
Originally launched in 2002, the Manchette made a welcome return last year. Now, Frederique Constant is expanding the collection with two new styles: a sleek steel version with a smooth mint dial, and a punchy gold-tone version with a bright turquoise mineral dial.
Zenith Chronomaster Sport Skeleton
Skeletonized dials were everywhere this year, and Zenith was no exception. The brand revealed the first skeletonized Chronomaster Sport, showing off its famed El Primero movement. The watch comes in several iterations including this limited-edition 18-carat rose gold version (there are only 10 worldwide) with a stunning baguette diamond-set bezel.
Hublot Big Bang Impact One Million
Somewhere hidden between the 500 diamonds there are two small hands indicating the time—although there aren’t any numbers on the dial (that’s beside the point!). Coming in at one million Swiss francs, with this Hublot high-jewelry timepiece, it’s always diamond o’clock.
IWC Portofino Automatic Day & Night 34 Le Petit Prince
The Portofino Day & Night gets the Le Petit Prince treatment, a first for the collection—where the little prince appears on the moon of the day and night display.
Panerai Luminor PAM01731
Inspired by their 1960s tool watches originally created for the Italian Navy, Panerai reimagines the Luminor in a rich brown palette featuring beige markers and vintage-inspired pencil hands.