FASHION

All the Best Celebrity Fashion From Wimbledon 2026

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Sir David Beckham attends day one of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championsh...
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Europe’s heatwave is officially behind us, and the timing is perfect. Now, celebrities can flock to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and enjoy their tennis without the fear of heatstroke. Yes, it’s officially time for Wimbledon 2026. Per usual, the tournament doesn’t just attract fans of the sport. Over the years, it has become a celebrity magnet, as well as the go-to place to spot a Royal in public. David Beckham, the Apatows, and more stars are donning their best lightweight suits and linen dresses for the event. And while the stars catch Serena Williams’s comeback or Naomi Osaka’s latest court fashion, we’ll be keeping an eye on the attendees’ looks. Here, keep track of all the front-row celebrity style from the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

Bad Bunny

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At day one on June 29.

Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, and Maude Apatow

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At day one on June 29.

Sir David Beckham

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At day one on June 29.

Romeo Beckham

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At day one on June 29.

Niall Horan

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At day one on June 29.

Jason Isaacs

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At day one on June 29.

Isla Fisher

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With a Marina Raphael bag and ME+EM shoes on day one on June 29.

Jameela Jamil

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With a Prada bag and Linda Farrow sunglasses at day one on June 29.

Maura Higgins

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In a Chanel dress, bag, and sunglasses at day one on June 29.