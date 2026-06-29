Europe’s heatwave is officially behind us, and the timing is perfect. Now, celebrities can flock to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and enjoy their tennis without the fear of heatstroke. Yes, it’s officially time for Wimbledon 2026. Per usual, the tournament doesn’t just attract fans of the sport. Over the years, it has become a celebrity magnet, as well as the go-to place to spot a Royal in public. David Beckham, the Apatows, and more stars are donning their best lightweight suits and linen dresses for the event. And while the stars catch Serena Williams’s comeback or Naomi Osaka’s latest court fashion, we’ll be keeping an eye on the attendees’ looks. Here, keep track of all the front-row celebrity style from the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

Bad Bunny Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images At day one on June 29.

Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, and Maude Apatow Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images At day one on June 29.

Sir David Beckham Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images At day one on June 29.

Romeo Beckham Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images At day one on June 29.

Niall Horan Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images At day one on June 29.

Jason Isaacs Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images At day one on June 29.

Isla Fisher Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images With a Marina Raphael bag and ME+EM shoes on day one on June 29.

Jameela Jamil Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images With a Prada bag and Linda Farrow sunglasses at day one on June 29.