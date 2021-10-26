Whether it’s an all-black witchy gown or an autumnal bodysuit—pumpkin head, optional—the season’s most beguiling looks are sure to cast a spell. Scroll through to shop pieces inspired by the fashion editorial as seen in our Originals Issue, on newsstands now.

Burberry jacket and shorts; Costume Studio London hat; Celine by Hedi Slimane socks; Marc Jacobs shoes. Balenciaga coat. INFO 1/2

Celine by Hedi Slimane dress and shirt. Coach sweater, shirt, and pants. INFO 1/2

Raf Simons quilted shirts, turtleneck, pants, and hood; Marc Jacobs shoes. Bottega Veneta coat; Celine by Hedi Slimane socks; Marc Jacobs shoes. INFO 1/2

Giorgio Armani blouse and skirt; Celine by Hedi Slimane socks; Marc Jacobs shoes. Prada jacket, long johns, and shoes; stylist’s own pumpkin mask. INFO 1/2

Valentino dress; Celine by Hedi Slimane socks; Marc Jacobs shoes. Gucci dress; Celine by Hedi Slimane socks; Marc Jacobs shoes. INFO 1/2

Louis Vuitton sweater and skirt; stylist’s own hat. Marc Jacobs coat, turtleneck bodysuit, skirt, hat, and stole. INFO 1/2

Hair by Anthony Turner at Streeters; makeup by Lynsey Alexander at Streeters; manicure by Lotje Vleugels. Model: Kiki Willems at DNA Model Management. Casting by Michelle Lee at Michelle Lee Casting.

Produced by Isabelle Verreyke and Lise Luyckx at Mindbox; lighting technician: Romain Dubus; digital technician: Henri Coutant; photo assistant: Samir Dari; retouching: Stéphane Virlogeux; fashion assistants: Niccolo Torelli, Louise Pollet, Jasmien van Loo; production assistant: Charlotte Dupont; hair assistant: Harriet Beidleman; makeup assistant: Raffaele Romagnoli.

