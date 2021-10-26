FROM THE MAGAZINE

Something Wickedly Chic This Way Comes

Photographed by Willy Vanderperre
Styled by Olivier Rizzo
Kiki Willems wears an Alaïa hooded dress.
See more from
The Originals Issue 2021

Whether it’s an all-black witchy gown or an autumnal bodysuit—pumpkin head, optional—the season’s most beguiling looks are sure to cast a spell. Scroll through to shop pieces inspired by the fashion editorial as seen in our Originals Issue, on newsstands now.

Burberry jacket and shorts; Costume Studio London hat; Celine by Hedi Slimane socks; Marc Jacobs shoes.

Balenciaga coat.

Celine by Hedi Slimane dress and shirt.

Coach sweater, shirt, and pants.

Raf Simons quilted shirts, turtleneck, pants, and hood; Marc Jacobs shoes.

Bottega Veneta coat; Celine by Hedi Slimane socks; Marc Jacobs shoes.

Giorgio Armani blouse and skirt; Celine by Hedi Slimane socks; Marc Jacobs shoes.

Prada jacket, long johns, and shoes; stylist’s own pumpkin mask.

Valentino dress; Celine by Hedi Slimane socks; Marc Jacobs shoes.

Gucci dress; Celine by Hedi Slimane socks; Marc Jacobs shoes.

Louis Vuitton sweater and skirt; stylist’s own hat.

Marc Jacobs coat, turtleneck bodysuit, skirt, hat, and stole.

Hair by Anthony Turner at Streeters; makeup by Lynsey Alexander at Streeters; manicure by Lotje Vleugels. Model: Kiki Willems at DNA Model Management. Casting by Michelle Lee at Michelle Lee Casting.

Produced by Isabelle Verreyke and Lise Luyckx at Mindbox; lighting technician: Romain Dubus; digital technician: Henri Coutant; photo assistant: Samir Dari; retouching: Stéphane Virlogeux; fashion assistants: Niccolo Torelli, Louise Pollet, Jasmien van Loo; production assistant: Charlotte Dupont; hair assistant: Harriet Beidleman; makeup assistant: Raffaele Romagnoli.

