Every Must-See Look From WNBA All-Star Weekend 2026
This past weekend, thousands of basketball players, fans, coaches, and yes, fashion folk, descended on Chicago for WNBA All-Star Weekend. The multiday event functions as a showcase for the league, featuring its top players from all 15 teams making media appearances, attending activations, testing their abilities in a competitive 3-point challenge, and finally, going head-to-head in the All-Star Game.
The annual celebration naturally caters to the league’s most devoted fans—many of whom have followed it since Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes helped define its earliest years. But even if you’re not a die-hard fan familiar with all the lore, All-Star Weekend offers plenty of stylish, starry moments from the likes of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, A’ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers, and Azzi Fudd. The latter—a rookie Dallas Wings player who was this year’s first-round draft pick—could be seen on Thursday, July 23, kicking off her eventful weekend in a powder-blue letterman jacket made by Coach, the official partner of the WNBA. She paired it with a Coach Tabby bag featuring a basketball-shaped charm. Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman—the best friends behind StudBudz—also wore Coach letterman jackets while visiting the brand’s Tabby Tour pop-up in Millennium Park. Other Coach-clad players included Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez, and Olivia Miles, each of whom put her own spin on the brand’s pieces. For all the fashion highlights from WNBA All-Star Weekend, keep scrolling.
Caitlin Clark
In Prada.
Azzi Fudd
In Coach.
A’ja Wilson
In Rahul Mishra and Rabanne.
Angel Reese
In a LaPointe dress with a Coach bag.
Courtney Williams
With a Coach bag.
Paige Bueckers
In Coach.
Lauren Betts and Gabriela Jaquez
In Coach.
Flau'jae Johnson
In Coach.
Sonia Citron
Jonquel Jones
Olivia Miles
In Coach.
Bridget Carleton
Gabriela Jaquez
In Coach.
Breanna Stewart
Paige Bueckers
In Coach.
Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, aka StudBudz
In Coach.
Lauren Betts
In Coach.
Rhyne Howard
Lisa Leslie
In Coach.
Dominique Malonga
Jordan Chiles
In Brain Dead x Coach.
Aliyah Boston
Nneka Ogwumike
In Fumi the Label.
Azzi Fudd
In Coach.
Angel Reese
In Coach.