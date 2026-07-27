Every Must-See Look From WNBA All-Star Weekend 2026

This past weekend, thousands of basketball players, fans, coaches, and yes, fashion folk, descended on Chicago for WNBA All-Star Weekend. The multiday event functions as a showcase for the league, featuring its top players from all 15 teams making media appearances, attending activations, testing their abilities in a competitive 3-point challenge, and finally, going head-to-head in the All-Star Game.

The annual celebration naturally caters to the league’s most devoted fans—many of whom have followed it since Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes helped define its earliest years. But even if you’re not a die-hard fan familiar with all the lore, All-Star Weekend offers plenty of stylish, starry moments from the likes of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, A’ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers, and Azzi Fudd. The latter—a rookie Dallas Wings player who was this year’s first-round draft pick—could be seen on Thursday, July 23, kicking off her eventful weekend in a powder-blue letterman jacket made by Coach, the official partner of the WNBA. She paired it with a Coach Tabby bag featuring a basketball-shaped charm. Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman—the best friends behind StudBudz—also wore Coach letterman jackets while visiting the brand’s Tabby Tour pop-up in Millennium Park. Other Coach-clad players included Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez, and Olivia Miles, each of whom put her own spin on the brand’s pieces. For all the fashion highlights from WNBA All-Star Weekend, keep scrolling.

Caitlin Clark Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images In Prada.

Azzi Fudd Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images In Coach.

A’ja Wilson Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images In Rahul Mishra and Rabanne.

Angel Reese Photo by Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images In a LaPointe dress with a Coach bag.

Courtney Williams Photo by Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images With a Coach bag.

Paige Bueckers Photo by Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images In Coach.

Lauren Betts and Gabriela Jaquez Photo by Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images In Coach.

Flau'jae Johnson Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images In Coach.

Sonia Citron Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Image

Jonquel Jones Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Olivia Miles Photo by Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images In Coach.

Bridget Carleton Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Gabriela Jaquez Photograph by Ben Rosser In Coach.

Breanna Stewart Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Paige Bueckers Photograph by Miles Diggs In Coach.

Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, aka StudBudz Photograph by Alex Workman In Coach.

Lauren Betts Photograph by Ben Rosser In Coach.

Rhyne Howard Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Lisa Leslie Courtesy of Coach In Coach.

Dominique Malonga Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Jordan Chiles Courtesy of Coach In Brain Dead x Coach.

Aliyah Boston Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Nneka Ogwumike Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images In Fumi the Label.

Azzi Fudd Courtesy of Coach In Coach.