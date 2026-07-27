FASHION

Every Must-See Look From WNBA All-Star Weekend 2026

by Maxine Wally
angel reese
Angel Reese photographed by Mike Lawrence / Getty Images

This past weekend, thousands of basketball players, fans, coaches, and yes, fashion folk, descended on Chicago for WNBA All-Star Weekend. The multiday event functions as a showcase for the league, featuring its top players from all 15 teams making media appearances, attending activations, testing their abilities in a competitive 3-point challenge, and finally, going head-to-head in the All-Star Game.

The annual celebration naturally caters to the league’s most devoted fans—many of whom have followed it since Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes helped define its earliest years. But even if you’re not a die-hard fan familiar with all the lore, All-Star Weekend offers plenty of stylish, starry moments from the likes of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, A’ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers, and Azzi Fudd. The latter—a rookie Dallas Wings player who was this year’s first-round draft pick—could be seen on Thursday, July 23, kicking off her eventful weekend in a powder-blue letterman jacket made by Coach, the official partner of the WNBA. She paired it with a Coach Tabby bag featuring a basketball-shaped charm. Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman—the best friends behind StudBudz—also wore Coach letterman jackets while visiting the brand’s Tabby Tour pop-up in Millennium Park. Other Coach-clad players included Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez, and Olivia Miles, each of whom put her own spin on the brand’s pieces. For all the fashion highlights from WNBA All-Star Weekend, keep scrolling.

Caitlin Clark

Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

In Prada.

Azzi Fudd

Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

In Coach.

A’ja Wilson

Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

In Rahul Mishra and Rabanne.

Angel Reese

Photo by Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images

In a LaPointe dress with a Coach bag.

Courtney Williams

Photo by Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images

With a Coach bag.

Paige Bueckers

Photo by Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images

In Coach.

Lauren Betts and Gabriela Jaquez

Photo by Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images

In Coach.

Flau'jae Johnson

Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

In Coach.

Sonia Citron

Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Image

Jonquel Jones

Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Olivia Miles

Photo by Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images

In Coach.

Bridget Carleton

Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Gabriela Jaquez

Photograph by Ben Rosser

In Coach.

Breanna Stewart

Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Paige Bueckers

Photograph by Miles Diggs

In Coach.

Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, aka StudBudz

Photograph by Alex Workman

In Coach.

Lauren Betts

Photograph by Ben Rosser

In Coach.

Rhyne Howard

Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Lisa Leslie

Courtesy of Coach

In Coach.

Dominique Malonga

Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Jordan Chiles

Courtesy of Coach

In Brain Dead x Coach.

Aliyah Boston

Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Nneka Ogwumike

Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

In Fumi the Label.

Azzi Fudd

Courtesy of Coach

In Coach.

Angel Reese

Photograph by Miles Diggs

In Coach.