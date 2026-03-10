Wunmi Mosaku has never approached the red carpet quietly. While others may default to black, beige, or the safe sheen of metallics, the Sinners star treats color like it’s second nature, stepping out in saturated jewel tones, electric brights, and unexpected palettes.

Over the years, the British-Nigerian actor has built a red carpet wardrobe that is a sight to behold: sculptural silhouettes in punchy pink, molten gold gowns, and rich emerald looks that glow under the flash of the cameras. Sinners has brought her to wider acclaim, and the multiple nominations she’s received for her role as Annie has given her plenty of red carpet opportunities. Yet, with roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Fantastic Beasts, and multiple British films and television shows to her credit, she’s certainly not new to dressing for the spotlight. Here, take in Mosaku’s best—and most colorful—style moments on the red carpet.

2026: SAG Actor Awards Brianna Bryson/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images The actor opted for a striking red Louis Vuitton look, complete with billowing sleeves and a built-in train, at the 2026 SAG Actor Awards.

2026: NAACP Image Awards Julian Hamilton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mosaku loves a train, and this two-toned Christian Siriano look delivered tenfold.

2026: BAFTA Awards Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2026 BAFTAs, Mosaku took home the Supporting Actress award in an electric blue dress from the cult London line, Ahluwalia. She paired it with matching eye makeup and silver jewels.

2026: Film Independent Spirit Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images This butter yellow pleated dress by Aquamaia perfectly showed off Mosaku’s pregnancy bump at the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

2026: Oscars Nominees Luncheon Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images The actor’s green Ri Mi dress at the 2026 Oscars Nominees Luncheon featured draping at the bust and waist.

2026: Santa Barbara International Film Festival JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Mosaku sported a two-piece House of Bibiré set to recieve the Virtuoso award at the 2026 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

2026: Golden Globe Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2026 Golden Globes, Mosaku unveiled her pregnancy in a custom sunflower yellow dress by Matthew Reisman paired with Messika jewelry.

2026: Critics’ Choice Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Mosaku kicked off the 2026 awards with this draped GapStudio number.

2025: Sinners London Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images For the Sinners European premiere in London, the actor paired her tangerine Matthew Reisman dress with matching sandals.

2025: Sinners New York Premiere Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mosaku donned a stunning Harbison Studio dress, complete with colorful floral embroidery, with a draped cape coat.

2025: Sinners Mexico City Premiere Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This glittering Theophilio moment, marked by its deep V-neck and thigh-high slit, was the choice for Mosaku at the 2025 Sinners premiere in Mexico City.

2024: Deadpool & Wolverine Premiere Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images This sequined number is one of Mosaku’s more pared-back looks—in terms of color, that is.

2022: London Film Festival Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor’s 2022 London Film Festival dress looked like it was a watercolor painting come to life.