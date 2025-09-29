Grab your best party dress. It’s Zara’s 50th birthday, and to celebrate the milestone, the retailer has gathered 50 of the most influential names across fashion, film, music, art, and design for a sprawling anniversary project. The guest list? Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Rosalía, Pedro Almodóvar, Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista along with frequent W contributors Tim Walker, David Sims, Craig McDean, Luca Guadagino, Steven Meisel, and Pat McGrath—all of whom were invited to design a single item that reflects their unique taste and style. The result is a wardrobe meetscabinet of curiosities that nods to each individual. See: Crawford’s iconic cut-off shorts and a bodysuit, McGrath’s must-have makeup bag, and Anna Sui’s full vintage look of a babydoll dress with teights. Meisel and Guadagnino seemingly both had animals on the brain as Meisel designed the sleekest of pet carriers while Guadagnino delivered a “Rosy” dog sweater. With prices ranging from $70 to $3500, several pieces lean toward the collectible, others the functional, but all reveal the eclectic imaginations of their creators.
It’s not the first time Zara has aligned itself with high-caliber talent—the brand has worked with Meisel for years on memorable campaigns and a capsule collection in 2023—but the scale of this endeavor underscores the Spanish label’s deep connections in the fashion landscape. For Marta Ortega Pérez, Inditex Chairperson, the anniversary doubles as a showcase of craftsmanship and a celebration of creativity made accessible to a wide audience.
The entire collection, which will benefit the Women’s Earth Alliance and other charities, lands in stores and on zara.com on October 6. To mark the occasion, a Paris Fashion Week pop-up curated by Colette founder Sarah Andelman will display all 50 designs in an exhibition-style space, complete with talks and activations. Here, a look at some of the offerings.