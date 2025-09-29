Grab your best party dress. It’s Zara’s 50th birthday, and to celebrate the milestone, the retailer has gathered 50 of the most influential names across fashion, film, music, art, and design for a sprawling anniversary project. The guest list? Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Rosalía, Pedro Almodóvar, Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista along with frequent W contributors Tim Walker, David Sims, Craig McDean, Luca Guadagino, Steven Meisel, and Pat McGrath—all of whom were invited to design a single item that reflects their unique taste and style. The result is a wardrobe meetscabinet of curiosities that nods to each individual. See: Crawford’s iconic cut-off shorts and a bodysuit, McGrath’s must-have makeup bag, and Anna Sui’s full vintage look of a babydoll dress with teights. Meisel and Guadagnino seemingly both had animals on the brain as Meisel designed the sleekest of pet carriers while Guadagnino delivered a “Rosy” dog sweater. With prices ranging from $70 to $3500, several pieces lean toward the collectible, others the functional, but all reveal the eclectic imaginations of their creators.

It’s not the first time Zara has aligned itself with high-caliber talent—the brand has worked with Meisel for years on memorable campaigns and a capsule collection in 2023—but the scale of this endeavor underscores the Spanish label’s deep connections in the fashion landscape. For Marta Ortega Pérez, Inditex Chairperson, the anniversary doubles as a showcase of craftsmanship and a celebration of creativity made accessible to a wide audience.

The entire collection, which will benefit the Women’s Earth Alliance and other charities, lands in stores and on zara.com on October 6. To mark the occasion, a Paris Fashion Week pop-up curated by Colette founder Sarah Andelman will display all 50 designs in an exhibition-style space, complete with talks and activations. Here, a look at some of the offerings.

Naomi Campbell x Zara 50th Anniversary Biker Dress, $529 Courtesy of Zara

Ludovic de Saint Sernin x Zara 50th Anniversary Leather Chair, $2,299 Courtesy of Zara

Kate Moss x Zara 50th Anniversary Keepsake Boxes, $100-$180 Courtesy of Zara

Pedro Almodóvar x Zara 50th Anniversary Movie T-Shirt, $70 Courtesy of Zara

Christy Turlington x Zara 50th Anniversary Travel Case Set, $439 Courtesy of Zara

Luca Guadagnino x Zara 50th Anniversary Rosy Sweater, $359 Courtesy of Zara

Tim Walker x Zara 50th Anniversary Pen Sleeve, $119 Courtesy of Zara

Linda Evangelista x Zara 50th Anniversary Cashmere Bathrobe-Coat, $1,099 Courtesy of Zara

David Sims x Zara 50th Anniversary Printed Sleeping Bags, $269 Courtesy of Zara