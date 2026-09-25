Zara Larsson Is on a Never-Ending Y2K Fashion Tour of NYC

In a world of self-serious dressers and subdued greige aesthetics, Zara Larsson is bringing the sartorial rainbow to life. During a series of recent outings in New York City, the Swedish singer has embarked upon a Midnight Sun–inspired fashion tour soaked in Y2K whimsy.

Her fashion formula involves peekaboo undergarments, animal print excess, and statement accessories—think: bedazzled chokers, feathery hair barrettes, and turquoise beads—that add an effervescent energy to her outfits. On Thursday, she wore what appeared to be vintage Roberto Cavalli leopard-print jeans with a white baby tee and a faux-fur pink-and-black neck muff. Weather-wise, it was not at all coherent. And yet, it only added to her anything-goes pop-star aesthetic.

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She leaned into this joy-filled dressing again earlier in the day with a sorbet palette featuring a lace-trimmed tank in the shade of an orange Creamsicle, a sheer lilac skirt, and a layered aquamarine-blue necklace. For another outing that day, she switched color palettes—and animal print—opting for a Brat-colored zebra top, buckle-adorned heels, and a slime green Casablanca bowling bag.

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For an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday, the star went into the archives again—this time, back to Helmut Lang’s spring 2000 collection for a pair of hot-pink feather heels, which she paired with an ivory babydoll Simon Carle dress. She tied on a baby-blue ribbon choker for good measure, because, why not?

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Earlier in the week, she stepped out in a hot pink halter top from Versace’s spring 2004 collection with low-slung ripped jeans. Her neon-yellow french tips and bedazzled belt added just the right hit of early 2000s maximalism.

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Ultimately, her street style echoes her pop tour, which is full of bright color blocking and taste-the-rainbow saturation. Her stage makeup—done by Sophia Sinot—regularly features beaded butterfly motifs, animal print eyeshadow, and outside-the-box designs inspired by sightings like wild flowers and natural Netherland landscapes. Her costumes are similarly high-octane, spanning cutout-filled criss-cross tops and sunset-yellow two-pieces.

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Though undergarment-forward, skin-baring, and often intentionally undone, Larsson’s Midnight Sun looks thankfully feel largely exempt from the outside objectification that many 2000s pop stars endured. They pulse with playfulness and radiate joy—sort of like the sun being in the sky for 24 hours.