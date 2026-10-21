Last night, Zazie Beetz finished her lacy two-piece with a surprise one-of-a-kind accessory: a baby bump. The star revealed she was pregnant with her first child at the New York City premiere of her upcoming show Nocturne in an elaborate Maximilian Raynor set fresh from the spring 2027 runway.

The 35-year-old actor was joined on the carpet by her husband, actor and screenwriter David Rysdahl, who cradled her bump as they posed. This is the first child for the pair, who have been together since 2014 and tied the knot in 2023. They subtly coordinated on the red carpet, with his rich velvet suit balancing her light, crocheted ensemble. The look was not originally presented as maternity wear on the London Fashion Week runway last month, but here, it proved to be a fitting silhouette for a growing bump.

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Earlier this year, the Atlanta star opened up about her eagerness to have a child, telling FASHION Magazine she felt ready to become a mom, though she didn’t yet have a timeline in mind. The star has had a particularly busy few months, starring in sci-fi thriller Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die and fronting campy horror They Will Kill You, all while filming the crime series Kockroach alongside Chris Hemsworth. This streak of darker roles continues with Nocturne, which premieres on Apple TV+ on October 30 and stars her as an FBI agent alongside Liev Schreiber as an ex-detective protecting his family from a serial killer. Though the on-screen subject matter is grim, her premiere outfit was beaming with joy.

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Maximilian Raynor’s garden-themed runway reveled in playfulness, featuring ruffles, ribbons, and light-as-air sheer. Worn by Beetz, this particular design became all the more statement-making. It was bright, bold, and fitting for a celebratory announcement. Already, we’d say her baby is a red carpet pro.