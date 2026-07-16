In Greek mythology, the Bronze Age evokes an era of honor-bound heroes and warior deities. It also marks a time in which Athens, the city named after the goddess Athena, emerged as a center of Mycenaean culture. This is important context when it comes to understanding Zendaya’s latest looks on The Odyssey press tour.

On July 16, the method-dresser extraordinaire—who stars as Athena in the film—stepped out in not one but two metallic ensembles evoking ancient lore. On her way to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the star was pictured in an opulent two-piece set that melded old-world regal garb with 21st-century power dressing. The ensemble was pulled from Zuhair Murad’s spring 2013 couture collection—a line full of gilded capes, shimmering embellishments and gold-flaked feathers. She finished with glowy glam and her hair in loose, long waves. Though she swapped her tried-and-true So Kates at the New York City premiere in favor of heelless wedges, Zendaya re-embraced her signature Louboutins for this outing. (A gold iteration, of course.)

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It wouldn’t be a Zendaya press appearance, however, without an aesthetically in-sync quick-change. Just a few hours prior, the star was spotted in a form-fitting Jitrois dress in a glistening metallic hue. The floor-length gown featured a mock-neck silhouette, a thigh-high slit and subtle textured stripes that had the effect of statue carvings. She accessorized with gold bangles and coordinating beige So Kates.

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As is the case with every outfit Zendaya has worn on The Odyssey press tour, these looks are imbued with meaning. Up until this point, the actor has favored all-white looks with avant-garde details like breastplates and capes. But her newly-adopted bronze palette adds more complexity to her red-carpet world-building.

In Greek mythology, bronze was the favored metal of the gods. It was thought to represent divine strength, and used to craft armor and larger-than-life statues. It’s fitting, then, for Zendaya, who portrays the goddess of warfare and wisdom, to make this imagery her own. So far, she’s embodied gauzy goddess dressing and ethereal angel iconography. As The Odyssey press tour comes to a close, all that’s left is for her to be erected in a bronze statue.