The women of The Odyssey officially touched down in London, England over the weekend with Zendaya leading the charge. Never mind the fact she’s in the midst of another totally separate press tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day too. She channeled the power of a War Goddess to help her kick of the promotion of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic retelling. Zendaya was joined by Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, and Samantha Morton on Sunday, July 5, for a photocall where the four actors all got to show off their own modern takes on Ancient Greek dressing.

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya wore a custom white Jacquemus dress with a halterneck featuring two delicate straps that hooked around her shoulders. Impressive construction, for sure, but the real feat of this dress was in the back, where fabric picked up from her waist and terminated in a knotted headscarf. From the front, the piece was sleek and chic, with a column skirt and pom-pom trimming. In the back, it was all sex appeal, thanks to the draping which provided peeks to her bare back. As always, Zendaya completed the look with Louboutin pumps, adding gold medallion earrings by Glenn Spiro which look to have been excavated from Ancient Greek ruins. As her stylist Law Roach said on Instagram, she really embodied “the essence of Athena,” the character she portrays in the film.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

The outfit was complemented nicely by Zendaya’s fellow costars. Nyong'o, who portrays Helen of Troy, personified the face that launched a thousand ships in a Chanel resort 2027 ivory wrap dress with graphic black trim and the house’s logo squarely placed on her chest. Hathaway, meanwhile, went for a more bohemian look, clothing her growing baby bump in Blurmarine resort 2027. The actor opted for an off-the-shoulder mini dress that boasted a similar, skinny-strapped halterneck to Zendaya’s ensemble. A neckline of ruffles was mimicked in the dress's hem, which featured tentacle-like pieces that grazed the floor on each side. Ballooning, sheer sleeves completed this jellyfish-like look, while brown suede over-the-knee Gianvito Rossi boots grounded it. And finally, there was Samantha Morton. Despite being the least-known of the foursome, the actor held her own fashion-wise, attending the event in a gray satin Alexander McQueen look, which very much paid homage to her character, Circe, the Goddess of Magic.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This is just the beginning of what we can expect from The Odyssey press tour. A major film like this is sure to have numerous stops, and with an A-List cast known just as much for their fashion as for their acting, we’re in for quite a treat over the next few months ahead of the film’s July 17 premiere date. Zendaya, no doubt, has more to offer, and we haven’t even gotten started with Charlize Theron or Mia Goth, who will hopefully join their castmates soon.