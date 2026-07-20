The only certainty in a Zendaya press tour is the element of surprise. After morphing into a Greek goddess at promotional events for The Odyssey in recent weeks, the actor has once again switched gears completely—now adopting corporate comic-book cosplay for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

At the film’s photo call in New York City on Monday, Zendaya opted for a boxy white suit-and-tie ensemble from Vêtements’ spring 2027 menswear collection. Though the top exuded 9-to-5 polish, the outfit’s lower half veered sexy—comprising thigh-high patent leather boots in place of pants. For a thematic touch, she and stylist Law Roach added dangling web earrings by New York-based jeweler Jacob & Co. Originally worn on the runway by her Euphoria season three co-star Sharon Stone, the look doubles as a niche Spider-verse reference. For fans of the franchise, it’s undeniably evocative of Mr. Negative—a Marvel super-hero and frequent Spider-Man enemy. It’s also an apropos method-dressing choice for Zendaya, who plays an evolved Mary Jane Watson in the new film.

Christopher Polk/Deadline/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The fourth instalment of the franchise finds MJ firmly in adulthood, and archetypal power dressing aligns with her newly matured sense of style. Of course, the leather boots infuse the look with an edginess that completely contrasts The Odyssey elegance. As with everything the star wears, this is surely intentional.

Just a few days prior, Zendaya was spotted in a sleek all-leather ensemble by Louis Vuitton. The look comprised an oversized jacket and slim-fit pants that rippled and pooled at her feet, covering the top half of her black stilettos. With that outing alone, she ushered in a dark new era.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Needless to say, her daring dark separates are a stark departure from the ethereal angel wings and otherworldly breastplates we saw on The Odyssey red carpet—but that’s Zendaya for you. Consider this a clean break from ancient Greece. We’re in Spider-Man’s New York City now.