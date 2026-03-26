There’s a clear motif running through Zendaya’s The Drama press tour, and it comes in shades of ivory, blush, and white. The actor has leaned fully into wedding-coded dressing, whether it be corsetry, trailing bows, or gowns that wouldn’t look out of place walking down an aisle. It’s a fashion narrative that feels almost too pointed to ignore, especially as whispers about her real-life engagement continue to circulate online. That is, if you don’t take into account Zendaya’s penchant for themed dressing: The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, follows a couple whose relationship unravels just days before their wedding.

Not only channeling bridal tradition, Zendaya and her stylist and Image Architect Law Roach are building a full-fledged fashion narrative. They’re riffing on the Victorian-era wedding adage “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,” at the film’s various premieres. (It started with a re-worn vintage Vivienne Westwood at the L.A. premiere, followed by a custom Louis Vuitton at the Paris debut.)

Whether she’s poking at the speculation or merely playing into the fantasy, no one is doing red carpet dressing quite Zendaya. Here take in all of her looks from The Drama press tour.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Zendaya found her “something borrowed” from the queen of rewears, Cate Blanchett. The star wore a plunging Armani Privé look to the Rome premiere that Blanchett debuted at the 2022 SAG Actor awards and re-wore one year ago at the Venice Film Festival.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya’s “something new” came in the form of this bespoke Louis Vuitton dress, complete with a back cut-out, center slit, and a black bow that doubled as a train.

@luxurylaw Bridal? Businesswoman? Zendaya, wearing a Maison Francesco Scognamiglio look in Paris, proposed that she can have it all.

@luxurylaw It hasn’t been all bridal white for Zendaya. During a press day in Paris, she wore a tattered blush dress with 3D rosettes from the artsy brand Matières Fécales.

@luxurylaw For the film’s Paris premiere after-party, the actor was again in a blush mood. She changed from her Louis Vuitton ensemble into a lace slip and shearling coat from Ermano Scervino’s fall 2026 collection.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images Look familiar? Zendaya’s Vivienne Westwood dress at the L.A. premiere had already made its red carpet debut over a decade prior, when the star wore it to her first Grammys in 2015. “Something old” never looked this good.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Another businesswear moment came when the actor was arriving to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live!