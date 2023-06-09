While not having an outfit the hour before an event may be a total nightmare to some, Zendaya proved that a true fashion icon can still turn a look at the last minute. On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to share her ensemble for a Bulgari Hotels event in Rome, Italy and a rather anxiety-inducing story of how it came to be.

"Fun fact, my dress for tonight’s Bulgari Hotels event got lost in transit, so we got this suit an hour before the event," the 26-year-old captioned an Instagram story explaining the situation. "When in doubt, a Maison Valentino suit."

We may never know what the original dress would have looked like, but judging by the actress’ back up look, it would’ve been memorable. Instead, Zendaya wore a sheer embellished tank that she paired with an oversized blazer and trousers—a look from the Italian brand’s fall/winter 2022 collection. While the top had enough sparkle to carry the ensemble on its own, the two piece suit had plenty of shimmer, too.

@Zendaya

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress was, of course, styled by Law Roach—her longtime stylist and friend (leave it to him to secure a couture look in under and hour). And while she was recently announced as an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Zendaya has long held a partnership with Valentino—and she’s taken a specific liking to their tailored pieces.

Last year in March, she wore another tailored look for the brand’s fall/winter 2022 show, this time, in creative director Pierpaolo Piccoli’s signature pink hue. A few months later, she opted for a sparkling sheer catsuit and another eye-catching blazer for spring/summer runway show.

It also makes sense to turn to Valentino during a fashion emergency “when in Rome.” While much of the Italian fashion industry is based out of Milan, the House of Valentino was founded in Rome in 1960. It’s creative offices and its flagship store remain in the city.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Acting-wise, Zendaya most recently appeared in the second season of Euphoria (which, reportedly, won’t return until 2025) and has two projects—Challengers and Dune: Part Two—set to premiere in the fall of this year. Last week, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal confirmed to Variety that the actress would reprise her role alongside Tom Holland for an upcoming fourth movie of the Marvel series.

“Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are,” she told the outlet. “We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”