Zendaya isn’t playing around when it comes to her Met Gala co-chair duties. She’s going for that grand slam. Last night, the actress offered a hint as to what we can expect from her Met Monday style as she hit New York City in a vintage runway gem.

Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach were spotted making their way to a pre-Met Gala party on Sunday evening. Fittingly, the actress sported a vintage knit dress from John Galliano’s spring 1998 collection for the occasion. Her Galliano piece featured a bodycon bodice that was accented by a sheer panel at the top. Butterfly and flower embroidery added a hint of whimsy to the look and even nodded to this year’s Met Gala theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The actress styled her look with her go-to Louboutin pumps, a shoulder-length bob with wispy ends, and glowy natural glam.

This year’s Met Gala dress code was practically made for Zendaya. No, “Sleeping Beauties” isn’t in reference to the Disney princess, but rather to the craft of archival fashion—an arena Zendaya is very well versed in. The theme is also inspired by the 1962 J.G. Ballard short story “The Garden of Time,” which makes the butterfly pattern of Zendaya’s look all that more poignant.

The backside of the dress was as much of a conversation starter as the front. It too featured a completely sheer layer that gave way to some major back cleavage.

During his 1998 runway show, Galliano paired the gown with a structured handbag, white gloves, and ’20s-inspired hair. Zendaya’s version appeared to be a shorter style that was released commercially as opposed to the floor-skimming catwalk look.

As one of the Met Gala’s official co-chairs, Zendaya’s red carpet look is sure to be one of the more anticipated outfits of the evening. Now, whether she decides to build off this vintage Galliano moment or venture down a different route with, say, a custom number remains to be seen. Perhaps, she’ll wear something from the Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson who is serving as one of the gala’s honorary chairs.

“As of two days ago, we didn’t have a dress,” Roach told W last week, adding “We had some ideas for a dress, but we didn’t have a dress confirmed. And that has been keeping me up at night. But I can say that as of last night, we finally have a dress. It was stressful, but we got a dress a week before the Met Gala, the biggest fashion event in the world. It’s in pieces, but they’re getting sewn together.”