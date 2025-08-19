They’re Not Dating, But Zoë Kravitz & Austin Butler Belong on Your Couple Style Mood Board

On their own, Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler possess that certain je ne sais quois when it comes to getting dressed. But together? They’re an indisputable power duo. The pair kicked off the press tour for their upcoming film Caught Stealing in London today, and were on the same page when it came to a certain kind of nonchalant chic.

Kravitz, working with stylist Danielle Goldberg, picked out a pale yellow sun dress from Saint Laurent that bordered on Boho. The midi-length piece featured a plunging neckline, an empire waist, and layered cap sleeves with ruffles. The actor and director added her signature edge to the look with her all-black accessories: cat-eye glasses and bow-trimmed ballet flats, both courtesy of Saint Laurent. Butler, meanwhile, leaned into his usual brand of cool guy menswear. The actor paired a white t-shirt, edged up with a cut-out slash along the neckline, with a dark brown carpenter coat. Paint-splattered khaki pants, brown boots, and aviator glasses completed Butler’s look.

Though pictures of the pair hanging out while filming led to some murmurs that they may be dating, sources shut that notion down earlier this summer. They’re simply friends and co-stars.

Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing sees Kravitz and Butler, they transform as Yvonne and Hank Thompson, respectively. It’s a tale about a burnt-out ex-baseball player (Butler) who “unexpectedly finds himself embroiled in a dangerous struggle for survival amidst the criminal underbelly of 1990s New York City.”

As for what that means for the pair’s press style? Considering that neither Kravitz nor Butler have been major fans of themed style over the years, don’t expect any ’90s biker cosplay or overly literal nods to the film’s plot. Instead, it’s likely they’ll lean into their wardrobe signatures. For Kravitz, that means plenty of all-black Saint Laurent, and cool girl silhouettes while Butler is sure to favor separates and relaxed suiting in the days to come.