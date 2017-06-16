It’s undeniable that Zoë Kravitz is the epitome of effortlessly cool. As she’s grown up in the public eye, her style has evolved from prom-style flirty dresses to baggy jeans and a comfy cardigan — no doubt inspired by her grungy character in Hulu’s High Fidelity. But as the actress’ career has grown by leaps and bounds, Kravitz’s style has become a must-see on the red carpet, know for her jaw-dropping sparkling column dresses and minimal accessories from bands like Telfar.

Kravitz has come to be known for her hip, rocker chick aesthetic, making her the perfect face for Saint Laurent under Anthony Vaccarello — she’s starred in the brand’s campaign imagery and is a front-row fixture at their Parisian fashion shows. She also created her own lipstick collection for YSL’s makeup line, cementing her status as a minimal, glowing beauty queen. And in of her most dramatic red carpet moments, she wore a stunning, nearly-naked mesh Saint Laurent gown at the 2021 Met Gala that showed off her toned petite physique and fondness for sky-high strappy heels.

Still, as much of a fashion star as she is today, her sense of aesthetics is the result of careful experiments that took place over years. Here, look back at Kravitz’s impressive style evolution.

2021: Met Gala Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage For the 2021 Met Gala, with the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” Zoe Kravitz played the part of America’s red carpet princess in a slinky, metallic see-through Saint Laurent dress.

2021: Street Style Photo by LRNYC/MEGA/GC Images For a day out in New York City on July 26, 2021, Kravitz kept it casual but let her Telfar bag, the small-sized version in dark olive, do the talking.

2020: Saint Laurent Show Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images On February 25, 2020 in Paris, France, Kravits attended the Saint Laurent show, of course wearing Saint Laurent.

2020: Street Style Getty Images Mixing tones of yellow in various fabrics with a pop of neon-green with her bag, Zoe Kravitz was seen out and about in Manhattan on February 14, 2020 in New York City.

2020: EE British Academy Film Awards Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images Wearing a gold metallic dress, Zoë Kravitz attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 02, 2020 in London, England.

2020: High Fidelity Press Conference Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage In a cardigan over basic black, Zoe Kravitz at the "High Fidelity" Press Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel on January 17, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

2020: Golden Globes Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage In a polka dot Saint Laurent dress, Zoe Kravitz attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

2019: Met Gala Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue With a daring heart-shaped neckline, Zoe Kravitz attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art in a black Saint Luarent dress.

2019: Hulu Event Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images For the Hulu upfronts in 2019, Kravitz channeled the style of her High Fidelity character in a menswear-inspired shirt and neon green pants.

2019: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Zoe Kravitz attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

2018: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald Premiere Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 08: Zoe Kravitz attends "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" World Premiere at UGC Cine Cite Bercy on November 8, 2018 in Paris, France.

2018: Met Gala Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Saint Laurent, Zoe Kravitz attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

2018: Gemini Premiere Photo by JB Lacroix/ Getty Images Zoe Kravitz attends the Neon Los Angeles premiere of 'Gemini' on March 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

2018: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images Actress Zoe Kravitz attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

2018: Golden Globes Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage Actor Zoe Kravitz attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

2017: Rough Night Premire Getty Images Kravitz attends the Rough Night New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 12, 2017.

2017: Met Gala Getty Images Kravitz attends “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017.

2017: Whitney Biennial Getty Images Kravitz attends 2017 Whitney Biennial presented by Tiffany & Co at The Whitney Museum of American Art on March 15, 2017.

2017: amfAR New York Gala Getty Images Kravitz attends 19th Annual amfAR New York Gala- Arrivals at Cipriani Wall Street on February 8, 2017.

2017: Big Little Lies Premiere Getty Images Kravitz arrive at the premiere Of HBO’s Big Little Lies at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 7, 2017.

2016: Valentino Show Getty Images In Valentino, Kravitz attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 6, 2016.

2016: Vincent N Roxxy Premiere Getty Images Kravitz attends the Vincent N Roxxy Premiere during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at Chelsea Bow Tie Cinemas on April 18, 2016.

2016: Allegiant Premiere Getty Images Kravitz attends the New York premiere of Allegiant at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 14, 2016.

2016: Met Gala Getty Images Kravitz attends the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016.

2016: Critics’ Choice Awards Getty Images Kravitz attends The 21st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 17, 2016.

2016: Golden Globes Party Getty Images Kravitz arrives at the 2016 InStyle And Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016.

2015: ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards Getty Images Kravitz arrives at the 22nd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 19, 2015.

2015: Met Gala Getty Images Kravitz attends “China: Through the Looking Glass”, the 2015 Costume Institute Gala, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015.

2015: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Getty Images Kravitz attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015.

2015: Fendi Party Getty Images Kravitz attends FENDI celebrates the opening of the New York flagship store on February 13, 2015.

2014: Guggenheim International Gala Getty Images Kravitz attends the Guggenheim International Gala Dinner made possible by Dior on November 6, 2014.

2014: Met Gala Getty Images Kravitz attends the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014.

2014: 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards Getty Images Kravitz attends the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Beach on March 1, 2014.

2013: Night of Stars Getty Images Kravitz attends the 30th annual Fashion Group International Night of Stars on October 22, 2013.

2013: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire Premiere Getty Images Kravitz attends the premiere of Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 18, 2013.

2013: Bullet To The Head Premire Getty Images Kravitz attends Bullet To The Head New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 29, 2013.

2011: Conan The Barbarian Premire Getty Images Kravitz attends the premiere of Conan The Barbarian on August 11, 2011.

2011: The Union Premier Getty Images Kravitz attends The Union premiere during the 10th annual Tribeca Film Festival on April 20, 2011.

2011: Berlin International Film Festival Getty Images Kravitz attends the Yelling To The Sky premiere during day three of the 61st Berlin International Film Festival at Berlinale Palace on February 12, 2011.

2010: Chanel Event Getty Images Kravitz attends the CHANEL Tribeca Film Festival Dinner in support of the Tribeca Film Festival Artists Awards Program at Odeon on April 28, 2010.

2010: Oscars Getty Images Kravitz arrives at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

2010: Film Independent Spirit Awards Getty Images Kravitz arrives at the 25th Film Independent Spirit Awards held at Nokia Theatre LA Live on March 5, 2010.

2010: Tribeca Fim Festival Getty Images Kravitz attends the premiere of Beware The Gonzo during the 2010 Tribeca Film Festival.