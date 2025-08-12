Zoë Kravitz’s rebellious approach to boardroom dressing is anything but blasé.

Seen heading to the Late Night with Seth Meyers show in New York last night, Kravitz stepped out in a look that made one thing clear: the office suit has officially been slashed and reimagined. Taking an axe to business-wear, Kravitz wore a full Saint Laurent outfit consisting of an ab-baring waistcoat and slouchy pinstripe trousers. Her plunging vest flashed a considerable amount of skin, something only heightened by her extra-baggy pants, which sat loosely on her hips. Black pointed-toe heels added to the corporate feel, but didn’t feel bogged down by the rules of HR in the slightest. The actress is technically on the clock. She’s promoting her new film with Austin Butler, Caught Stealing, but is doing it her way.

Kravitz elevated her look beyond the boardroom through her styling choices, though. She added a Boho touch to her tailored separates with a layered Jessica McCormack pendant necklace and a navy bandana that she wrapped around her long hair. The actor and producer finished off the look with silver earrings and metallic racing glasses that looked prime for a late-night Bushwick rave.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Kravitz’s outfit not only re-wrote the rules of boardroom dressing—it also provided a glimpse into transitional style, which is sure to be a major focus for celebrities in the weeks to come. From the ultra-cropped waistcoat to the long, wide-leg pants and chic heels, the entire outfit felt like the perfect bridge between full-on summer style and those early fall days. The exposed midriff kept things light and breezy for the hot temperatures, while the pinstripes and heavier tailoring down below hinted at those cooler climates ahead.

Anchored by styling details only Kravitz could pull off—raver shades, a festival-worthy bandana, and a barely-there pendant necklace—her ensemble wasn’t just boardroom-ready, it was angling for a promotion.