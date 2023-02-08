Zoë Kravitz Proves a Lace Doily Detail Isn’t Just For Cottagecore

Never did we think lace doilies could be chic. No matter how popular cottage or coquette core became on TikTok and Instagram, that was just one design that seemed destined to remain on your grandmother’s coffee table. That is, until Zoë Kravitz changed our minds. On Tuesday night, the actress attended an event for YSL’s fragrance Black Opium, of which she is the face, in London. Of course, Kravitz wore Saint Laurent for the evening out, and with one look, she managed to change our opinions of doilies.

Lately, all those who dip into Anthony Vaccarello’s designs have been showing up to events in sultry, sheer column dresses from the brand’s recent collections. Kravitz, though, arrived to the party wearing a much more demure look by the brand, a velvet midi dress, with golden buttons and three-quarter length sleeves lined with white lace.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The sleeve detail looks like someone sewed lace doilies onto the hems, which in theory doesn’t sound all that appealing, but it works on the dress. The cutesy addition is balanced out by the low neckline, as well as Kravitz’s styling. The actress opted for simple black pumps, subtle jewelry, and minimal makeup. Had she added a bow in her hair or large, statement earrings, it would have been too much, but Kravitz knows how to pull off a look, and we’ve now added lace doilies to our must-have list for the spring.