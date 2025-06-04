Summer is slowly heating up, but Zoe Saldaña just made the case for sweater weather—at least in the styling department, that is. In New York today, the Emilia Pérez star endorsed a style hack that, while once reserved for the country club elites, is now a perennial fashion girl favorite: the humble shoulder sweater.

Saldaña, wearing a full Gia Studios ensemble, embraced the look by casually throwing, and knotting, a knit cardigan over her shoulders. The transitional trick is tailor-made for days like today—when it’s chilly in the morning, and balmy by the afternoon. Once a preppy signature, the look has taken on a cool girl spin in recent years, with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber wrapping pullovers around their torsos.

Saldaña leaned into the cherry hue of her sweater-scarf with a skin-tight tank top that she tucked into a high-waisted maxi skirt. White heels with an ankle strap, minimal jewelry, and sleek glasses completed the look.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Saldaña again championed easy summer layers. She was seen arriving to Good Morning America in a twisted blousson that featured a contrasting white hem. She paired the reworked piece with crisp trousers that hung loosely. The same accessories were kept throughout the day.

Usually, summer is when most would nix fall and winter layering all-together. But when done right à la Saldaña, there’s a certain ease in mastering the in-between—proof that, even in the heat, a few smart styling moves go a long way.