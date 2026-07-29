Summer is a time ripe for style experimentation, and Zoe Saldaña is a very busy woman. The trendsetter’s solution to making the most of the season? Dabbling in two polarizing trends in one go.

On Wednesday, the star was spotted in New York City wearing a Willy Chavarria design that not only endorsed the teal color trend, but also made the case for skin-baring sheer. The layered look—from the brand’s spring 2027 collection—was composed of an off-white button-up shirtdress with a slightly wrinkled finish. On the runway, its translucent fabric revealed the model’s bare chest, but for her sidewalk outing, Saldaña paired it with a tonal bra. The lower half of the look—a bright pencil skirt with a thigh-high slit—put a satin sheen on this season’s most polarizing blue-green shade.

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Both talked-about trends were staples in Willy Chavarria’s show, which leaned into color blocking, asymmetrical proportions, and playful popped-collar styling. But beyond that, across the spring 2026 runways, other houses paired the high-octane hue with sultry see-through layers. Prada styled a gauzy flowing skirt with aquamarine-esque opera gloves. Chanel reworked its archetypal tweed set with a bluish green knit skirt designed to reveal the wearer’s legs. Burberry presented a beach-inspired take on the revealing aesthetic via a skin-baring dress adorned in turquoise stones.

For Saldaña, wearing both sheer and teal together seemingly cancels out their individual contention and results instead in a truly effortless outing. The Oscar-winning actor is certainly no stranger to taking sartorial risks, but here, she made a compelling case for two-in-one experimentation. Next time you’re feeling too nervous to try out a new style, take a page from Saldaña’s book and pair it with one that intimidates you even more.