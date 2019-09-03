BTS

Exclusive: See How Jorja Smith Prepared For the 2019 Made in America Festival

The last time Jorja Smith took the Made in America stage in Philadelphia, it was 2017 and she hadn't yet released her debut album, Lost & Found. This past Labor Day weekend, she took the stage again, for an end-of-summer festival moment to wrap up the season. Her makeup artist, Carol Lopez Reid (whom the musician has been working with since she filmed the music video for "Blue Lights" in 2015), revealed exclusively to W the secret behind Smith's bronzed, dewy glow, all courtesy of Dior Beauty. "We always consider what Jorja's wearing and use makeup to compliment her outfit. In 2017 we did a statement lip in a ruby crimson. This year Jorja’s been loving a smokey lash line so we created a soft eye look and teamed it with a fresh summer lip that was long lasting for stage but feels super comfortable while she’s singing," Reid said. "On stage and for interviews Jorja prefers to stay natural and wants to look like herself so we just enhance her features and make sure her skin stays fresh on camera," she explained. "On nights out she usually like, 'Do what you want but not too much,” so we do colorful eyes and experiment with different lip colors. She’s down for a full beat but always likes to look like her true self." And for those looking for tips on how to get a glow like Smith's, Reid has some simple advice that you're probably sick of hearing, but is practical nonetheless: "Beauty shines from within, drink loads of water and wash your face morning and night." It's really that simple. For more exclusive behind-the-scenes pictures of Smith's beauty routine before the 2019 Made in America Festival, read on here.
Jorja&#x27;s getting ready for Made In America’s lineup. We like to keep it fresh and natural, to compliment the summer heat. Jorja has the best skin, so we love that bronzed and dewy look that echoes a healthy summer complexion. Jorja Smith getting ready for the 2019 Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on August 31, 2019. Photo courtesy of Michaela Quan/Carol Lopez Reid/Dior Beauty.
We went for a sexy feline shaped smokey lash line to define Jorja's eye, and teamed with a pinky nude lip. Jorja will usually put on a lip to get a feel of the texture when we try new stuff, and I’ll go around the shape and finish it off if she’s into it. She’s into balms, mattes, and glosses. She loves a good lip product. Jorja Smith getting ready for the 2019 Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on August 31, 2019. Photo courtesy of Michaela Quan/Carol Lopez Reid/Dior Beauty.

Zateesha’s immaculate hair set up. Jorja Smith getting ready for the 2019 Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on August 31, 2019. Photo courtesy of Michaela Quan/Carol Lopez Reid/Dior Beauty.

Zateesha’s magic hands adding the finishing touches on Jorja's signature pony. Jorja Smith getting ready for the 2019 Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on August 31, 2019. Photo courtesy of Michaela Quan/Carol Lopez Reid/Dior Beauty.

Effortless quick pic of the final look on the buggy to stage. Jorja Smith getting ready for the 2019 Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on August 31, 2019. Photo courtesy of Michaela Quan/Carol Lopez Reid/Dior Beauty.

Adding the finishes touches. The petal-like shape of this brush literally hugs every contour of the lip. Perfect for the cupid’s bow and the inner corners. Jorja Smith getting ready for the 2019 Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on August 31, 2019. Photo courtesy of Michaela Quan/Carol Lopez Reid/Dior Beauty.

Jorja and the band Amane, Ben, Femi and Mutale just before the gig. Chatting wearing sunglasses on stage as the sun is blazing. Jorja Smith getting ready for the 2019 Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on August 31, 2019. Photo courtesy of Michaela Quan/Carol Lopez Reid/Dior Beauty.

Light bit of powder and setting spray to keep Jorja looking fresh under the sun on stage. Primers, powders and setting sprays literally can work wonders holding makeup on. The technology in the formulas keep things fresh and set. I like to build and buff products into the skin in thin layers, so it really warms in and holds. We then use powder and setting sprays to keep everything locked in. Jorja likes looking glowy so a bit of natural shine is cool. Jorja Smith getting ready for the 2019 Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on August 31, 2019. Photo courtesy of Michaela Quan/Carol Lopez Reid/Dior Beauty.

I mixed 675 & 639 Dior Ultra Care Liquid to create Jorja a custom pink to compliment her dress. Jorja Smith getting ready for the 2019 Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on August 31, 2019. Photo courtesy of Michaela Quan/Carol Lopez Reid/Dior Beauty.

Jorja looking glowing as she’s asked for a photo. Jorja Smith getting ready for the 2019 Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on August 31, 2019. Photo courtesy of Michaela Quan/Carol Lopez Reid/Dior Beauty.

Buggy back, last show of the festival season! Makeup stayed fresh. Everyone killed it! It’s been the most incredible summer. Jorja Smith getting ready for the 2019 Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on August 31, 2019. Photo courtesy of Michaela Quan/Carol Lopez Reid/Dior Beauty.

