Jorja's getting ready for Made In America's lineup. We like to keep it fresh and natural, to compliment the summer heat. Jorja has the best skin, so we love that bronzed and dewy look that echoes a healthy summer complexion.
We went for a sexy feline shaped smokey lash line to define Jorja's eye, and teamed with a pinky nude lip. Jorja will usually put on a lip to get a feel of the texture when we try new stuff, and I'll go around the shape and finish it off if she's into it. She's into balms, mattes, and glosses. She loves a good lip product.
Zateesha's immaculate hair set up.
Zateesha's magic hands adding the finishing touches on Jorja's signature pony.
Effortless quick pic of the final look on the buggy to stage.
Adding the finishes touches. The petal-like shape of this brush literally hugs every contour of the lip. Perfect for the cupid's bow and the inner corners.
Jorja and the band Amane, Ben, Femi and Mutale just before the gig. Chatting wearing sunglasses on stage as the sun is blazing.
Light bit of powder and setting spray to keep Jorja looking fresh under the sun on stage. Primers, powders and setting sprays literally can work wonders holding makeup on. The technology in the formulas keep things fresh and set. I like to build and buff products into the skin in thin layers, so it really warms in and holds. We then use powder and setting sprays to keep everything locked in. Jorja likes looking glowy so a bit of natural shine is cool.
I mixed 675 & 639 Dior Ultra Care Liquid to create Jorja a custom pink to compliment her dress.
Jorja looking glowing as she's asked for a photo.
Buggy back, last show of the festival season! Makeup stayed fresh. Everyone killed it! It's been the most incredible summer.