Light bit of powder and setting spray to keep Jorja looking fresh under the sun on stage. Primers, powders and setting sprays literally can work wonders holding makeup on. The technology in the formulas keep things fresh and set. I like to build and buff products into the skin in thin layers, so it really warms in and holds. We then use powder and setting sprays to keep everything locked in. Jorja likes looking glowy so a bit of natural shine is cool. Jorja Smith getting ready for the 2019 Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on August 31, 2019. Photo courtesy of Michaela Quan/Carol Lopez Reid/Dior Beauty.