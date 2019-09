The last time Jorja Smith took the Made in America stage in Philadelphia, it was 2017 and she hadn't yet released her debut album, Lost & Found. This past Labor Day weekend, she took the stage again, for an end-of-summer festival moment to wrap up the season. Her makeup artist, Carol Lopez Reid (whom the musician has been working with since she filmed the music video for "Blue Lights" in 2015), revealed exclusively to W the secret behind Smith's bronzed, dewy glow, all courtesy of Dior Beauty. "We always consider what Jorja's wearing and use makeup to compliment her outfit. In 2017 we did a statement lip in a ruby crimson. This year Jorja’s been loving a smokey lash line so we created a soft eye look and teamed it with a fresh summer lip that was long lasting for stage but feels super comfortable while she’s singing," Reid said. "On stage and for interviews Jorja prefers to stay natural and wants to look like herself so we just enhance her features and make sure her skin stays fresh on camera," she explained. "On nights out she usually like, 'Do what you want but not too much,” so we do colorful eyes and experiment with different lip colors. She’s down for a full beat but always likes to look like her true self." And for those looking for tips on how to get a glow like Smith's, Reid has some simple advice that you're probably sick of hearing, but is practical nonetheless: "Beauty shines from within, drink loads of water and wash your face morning and night." It's really that simple. For more exclusive behind-the-scenes pictures of Smith's beauty routine before the 2019 Made in America Festival, read on here.