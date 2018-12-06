Lady Gaga nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama. Photograph by Katherine Wolkoff for W Magazine, December 2007.
Bradley Cooper nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama and Best Director. Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.
Viggo Mortensen nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2017.
Emily Blunt nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Photograph by Nigel Shafran for W Magazine, October 2007.
Mahershala Ali nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2017.
Nicole Kidman nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama. Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2017.
Charlize Theron nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Photograph by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, May 2015.
Rami Malek nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama. Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, October 2016.
Emma Stone nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2017.
Sandra Oh nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama. Photograph by Caitlin Cronenberg for W Magazine, September 2016.
Melissa McCarthy nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama. Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, February 2012.
Willem Dafoe nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama. Photograph by Caitlin Cronenberg for W Magazine, September 2017.
Julia Roberts nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama. Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, October 2012.
Timothée Chalamet nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. Photograph by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, January 2018.
Hugh Grant nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series. Photograph by Ellen Von Unwerth for W Magazine, October 2016.
Amy Adams nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series. Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2017.
Sam Rockwell nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. Photograph by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, January 2018.
Thandie Newton nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series or Limited Series. Photograph by Mona Kuhn for W Magazine, August 2016.
Lucas Hedges nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama. Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2017.
Claire Foy nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, July 2017.
Adam Driver nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2017.
Alison Brie nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy. Photograph by Paul Jasmin for W Magazine, March 2015.
Keri Russell nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama. Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, August 2017.