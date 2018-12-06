2019 Golden Globes: See Nominees Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, and More in the Pages of W

The race to the Oscars has begun, with the announcement of the 2019 Golden Globes nominees serving as the official kickoff. In early January, the who's who of Hollywood, including hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, will gather at the Beverly Hilton Hotel to find out who the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has chosen as the best of this year's many spectacular movies, TV shows, and miniseries. Among those vying for a (newly remodeled) Globe statuette are the masterminds behind Vice, A Star Is Born, and The Favourite, and actors like Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Mahershala Ali, and Lucas Hedges, all of whom have been featured in the pages of W. See their photographs, and those of several more of their fellow nominees, here.
Lady Gaga nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama. Photograph by Katherine Wolkoff for W Magazine, December 2007.
Lady Gaga nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama. Photograph by Katherine Wolkoff for W Magazine, December 2007.

Bradley Cooper nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama and Best Director. Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.

Viggo Mortensen nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2017.

Emily Blunt nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Photograph by Nigel Shafran for W Magazine, October 2007.

Mahershala Ali nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2017.

Nicole Kidman nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama. Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2017.

Charlize Theron nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Photograph by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, May 2015.

Rami Malek nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama. Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, October 2016.

Emma Stone nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2017.

Sandra Oh nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama. Photograph by Caitlin Cronenberg for W Magazine, September 2016.

Melissa McCarthy nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama. Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, February 2012.

Willem Dafoe nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama. Photograph by Caitlin Cronenberg for W Magazine, September 2017.

Julia Roberts nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama. Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, October 2012.

Timothée Chalamet nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. Photograph by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, January 2018.

Hugh Grant nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series. Photograph by Ellen Von Unwerth for W Magazine, October 2016.

Amy Adams nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series. Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2017.

Sam Rockwell nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. Photograph by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, January 2018.

Thandie Newton nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series or Limited Series. Photograph by Mona Kuhn for W Magazine, August 2016.

Lucas Hedges nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama. Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2017.

Claire Foy nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, July 2017.

Adam Driver nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2017.

Alison Brie nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy. Photograph by Paul Jasmin for W Magazine, March 2015.

Keri Russell nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama. Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, August 2017.

