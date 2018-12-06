2019 Golden Globes: See Nominees Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, and More in the Pages of W The race to the Oscars has begun, with the announcement of the 2019 Golden Globes nominees serving as the official kickoff. In early January, the who's who of Hollywood, including hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, will gather at the Beverly Hilton Hotel to find out who the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has chosen as the best of this year's many spectacular movies, TV shows, and miniseries. Among those vying for a (newly remodeled) Globe statuette are the masterminds behind Vice, A Star Is Born, and The Favourite, and actors like Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Mahershala Ali, and Lucas Hedges, all of whom have been featured in the pages of W. See their photographs, and those of several more of their fellow nominees, here.