You Don't Have to Be Stoned to Appreciate These Stoner Classics on 4/20

The Dude, Smokey, Cheech and Chong—they are all film icons who, through a few hazy clouds of smoke, have made an impact on culture in ways that no stoner could have ever predicted. A rewatch of the flicks they star in—some of which made waves in the 1970s, while others became instant classics in the aughts—offers audiences fresh opportunities to get lit and stay subdued. The slapstick stoner comedies of yore aren't necessarily brainless; some of the most beloved space cadets from How High and Bad Teacher have imparted timeless wisdom upon viewers and uncloaked teachable moments on why life should never be taken too seriously. And who could forget about the ladies? From a young Milla Jovovich in Richard Linklater's 1993 classic Dazed and Confused to a spacey Anna Faris in Gregg Araki's Smiley Face, the girls of ganja are represented in this cannabis compilation, because even though Anthony Michael Hall's character in The Breakfast Club insists that "chicks can't hold their smoke," it simply is not true. In honor of the highest of holidays, here you will find the stoner classics that should be on your 4/20 list. (And you don't even have to be stoned to appreciate them).