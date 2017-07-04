Perfect 10

10 Timeless Red Nail Polishes for the 4th of July

Skip the American flag nail art this weekend, and go classic red instead. Effortlessly pair your holiday attire with this timeless color that's sure to make any look a beauty statement. From classics reds like Chanel, Oribe and Christian Louboutin, these vanity-approved reds offer high shine and long lasting formulas all in one. And for those looking to elevate their go-to reds, playful shades of coral red or Jinsoon's orange-red hue offer a modern feel to the classic manicure. This weekend skip the neutrals and take a closer look at the 10 best red polishes and get inspired now.
The inspiration: Selena Gomez in "Liked By Many," photographed by Steven Klein, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine March 2016.

A vibrant red that will leave nails with a luxurious finish and lightly infused with their La Petite Robe Noire perfume.

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Nail Color in Red Heels, $25, nordstrom.com.

A healthy alternative for nails, Uslu's 5-free formula delivers the same high shine and long-lasting finish without the harsh chemicals.

Uslu Airlines Nail Polish in Ami, $21, usluairlines.com.

Does it get more classic than a Chanel red nail? Pair with your favorite red lipstick for the ultimate summer glamour.

Chanel Le Vernis in Rouge Essentiel, $28, chanel.com.

A chic alternative to the classic red, opt for a coral red instead that's quick-drying and chip resistant.

Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Nail Lacquer in Radiate, $10, occmakeup.com.

The ultimate accessory for your vanity, Christian's Louboutin triangular brush make allows foolproof application for a long-lasting finish.

Christian Louboutin The Pops Nail Polish in EdgyPopi, $50, bergdorfgoodman.com.

A modern red with a pop of orange to deliver a sheer translucent effect with high shine.

Jin Soon Nail Polish in Crush, $18, jinsoon.com.

A true cherry red hue that not delivers high shine and a vibrant pop of color, but is long-lasting.

Ten Over Ten Nail Polish in Ludlow, $18, tenoverten.com.

Smith & Cult's smooth formula and high gloss finish make this opaque red an easy choice.

Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer in Kundalini Hustle, $18, bloomingdales.com.

For an elevated feel on the classic red, Nailing Hollywood's vibrant coral red can be your summer go-to.

Nailing Hollywood Nail Polish in Firework, $10, beauty.com.

When in doubt, count on Oribe's chip resistant, fade-proof and high shine formula to deliver that glamorous finish.

Oribe The Lacquer High Shine Nail Polish in The Red, $32, oribe.com.

