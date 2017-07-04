10 Timeless Red Nail Polishes for the 4th of July

The inspiration: Selena Gomez in "Liked By Many," photographed by Steven Klein, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine March 2016.
A vibrant red that will leave nails with a luxurious finish and lightly infused with their La Petite Robe Noire perfume.
Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Nail Color in Red Heels, $25, nordstrom.com.
A healthy alternative for nails, Uslu's 5-free formula delivers the same high shine and long-lasting finish without the harsh chemicals.
Uslu Airlines Nail Polish in Ami, $21, usluairlines.com.
Does it get more classic than a Chanel red nail? Pair with your favorite red lipstick for the ultimate summer glamour.
Chanel Le Vernis in Rouge Essentiel, $28, chanel.com.
A chic alternative to the classic red, opt for a coral red instead that's quick-drying and chip resistant.
Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Nail Lacquer in Radiate, $10, occmakeup.com.
The ultimate accessory for your vanity, Christian's Louboutin triangular brush make allows foolproof application for a long-lasting finish.
Christian Louboutin The Pops Nail Polish in EdgyPopi, $50, bergdorfgoodman.com.
A modern red with a pop of orange to deliver a sheer translucent effect with high shine.
Jin Soon Nail Polish in Crush, $18, jinsoon.com.
A true cherry red hue that not delivers high shine and a vibrant pop of color, but is long-lasting.
Ten Over Ten Nail Polish in Ludlow, $18, tenoverten.com.
Smith & Cult's smooth formula and high gloss finish make this opaque red an easy choice.
Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer in Kundalini Hustle, $18, bloomingdales.com.
For an elevated feel on the classic red, Nailing Hollywood's vibrant coral red can be your summer go-to.
Nailing Hollywood Nail Polish in Firework, $10, beauty.com.
When in doubt, count on Oribe's chip resistant, fade-proof and high shine formula to deliver that glamorous finish.
Oribe The Lacquer High Shine Nail Polish in The Red, $32, oribe.com.