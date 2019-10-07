Adwoa Aboah, Edie Campbell, and More of Fashion's Favorite Originals Embrace the New Season

Fashion is all about embracing who you are. Do you want to put on the flounciest skirt and shiniest shoes you can find? Or do you prefer something androgynous, a simple pant and matching shirt? Thanks to the genius of today's crop of fashion designers, there's no lack of options, from sequins to feathers, from volume to streamlined, and everything in between. In 2019, it's all about being true to yourself—and finding the clothes that embraces you as you are. Here, some of fashion's favorite originals, from Adwoa Aboah to Isabella Rossellini take the most original new designs for a spin, photographed by another true original: Tim Walker.
Adwoa Aboah
Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
1/14

Adwoa Aboah

Adwoa Aboah has a luminous, almost otherworldly quality about her. Maybe that’s because she devotes most of her energy to Gurls Talk, her online community where young women can discuss issues including mental health, sexuality, and self-care.

Adidas Originals jacket; Albertus Swanepoel hat.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
2/14

Edie Campbell

Edie Campbell brings a welcome sense of androgyny to fashion and has the ability to transform herself into practically any character in front of the camera. She has an art history degree from the Courtauld Institute of Art, which explains her keen understanding of the body and how to pose.

Balenciaga top and boot leggings.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
3/14

Aaron Philip

Aaron Philip, who lives with quadriplegic cerebral palsy, is changing the definition of what a model should look like. As she observed in the tweet that first got her noticed: “Honestly, when I get scouted/discovered by a modeling agency, it’s over for y’all! By ‘y’all’ I mean the world ! It’s real inclusivity/diversity hours, folks, get into it!”

Pushbutton jacket and skirt; Maison Margiela boots.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
4/14

Tess McMillan

Tess McMillan may be a relative newcomer, but she’s already breaking barriers for models of all sizes. With her Renaissance looks, the 19-year-old Texan was spotted on Instagram by a modeling agency; after working on a couple of short films, she now has her sights set not just on fashion but also on Hollywood.

Gooseberry Intimates bra and tap pants; Prada shoes; stylist’s own earrings.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
5/14

Models

Pierpaolo Piccioli created these puffers for Moncler in collaboration with Lemlem, the label founded by the supermodel Liya Kebede to support artisans in Africa. The gowns, inspired by Ethiopian textiles, prove how true collaborations between cultures can create something completely new and unexpected.

1 Moncler Pierpaolo Piccioli gowns.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
6/14

Models

Vincent Lapp jumpsuit and hat; Ellie Shoes boots.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
7/14

Kiki Willems

The model and artist Kiki Willems gives a creative edge to everything she wears and has become one of the most in-demand models working today. She and her boyfriend, the model Jonas Glöer, are often photographed together on the street thanks to their off-duty sense of style.

Liam Johnson dress; Balenciaga shoes; stylist’s own hat, gloves, and tights.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
8/14

Isabella Rossellini

Isabella Rossellini is an instantly recognizable acting legend, but she is also a devoted animal activist who last year completed her master’s degree in animal behavior and conservation. She recently explored the connection between animals and humans with her one-woman, one-dog theatrical show, Link Link Circus, in New York and Santa Monica.

Graham Tyler gown; Harvy Santos cowl.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
9/14

Isabella Rossellini

Carolina Herrera dress; Loewe hat; ruffs, from top: Rae Swon, Vera Wang, Jenkitty’s Closet. Beauty note: Lancôme Rénergie Multi-Glow Cream and L’Absolu Rouge Ruby Cream Lipstick in Pigeon Blood Ruby.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
10/14

Models

The young talents seen here, who were all cast on the street, own their individuality and are proudly embracing self-expression in all its forms. This is what the future of culture looks like.

Models wear their own clothing.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
11/14

Bobbi Salvör Menuez

The actor and artist Bobbi Salvör Menuez, who prefers the pronouns they and them, recently appeared in HBO’s Euphoria, and in the film Adam, which explored gender fluidity. Menuez’s next role is in the film Under My Skin.

Gucci jacket, vest, shirt, and tie.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
12/14

Maartje Convens

When Maartje Convens finished her bachelor’s degree at Central Saint Martins last year, her graduation collection stood out for its meticulous construction, and especially for the skirt and corset “belt bags” inspired by her grandfather’s coal mining tool kits. Convens’s experience with fashion is apparent in her modeling work.

Richard Quinn dress, bodysuit, and gloves; vintage tiara from New York Vintage, New York.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
13/14

Alek Wek

Alek Wek has been an inspirational figure for two decades and counting. A Sudanese refugee, she appeared on virtually every catwalk in the mid-’90s, when African models were a rarity. Since then, Wek has become an ambassador to Doctors Without Borders in Sudan and to the U.S. Committee for Refugees Advisory Council. Last year, she appeared in Luca Guadagnino’s film Suspiria.

From left: Speedo USA bathing suits; Alek wears an Emilia Wickstead gown.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA; Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists; Manicures by Yuko Tsuchihashi for Chanel at Susan Price NYC. Set Design by Nicholas Des Jardins at Streeters. Models: Adwoa Aboah, Edie Campbell, Achok Majak, Kiki Willems at DNA Model Management; Ugbad Abdi, Taejahn Taylor at Next Management; Grace Bol at the Lions NY; Elibeidy Dani, Alek Wek, Efosa Uwubamwen at IMG Models; Mayowa Nicholas at the Society; Shanelle Nyasiase at Women Management; Maartje Convens at the Identity; Tess McMillan at Muse Management; Aaron Philip at Elite Model Management; Model Casting by Edward Kim. Talent: Isabella Rossellini at APA; Talent Casting by Keaton Bell at the Talent Group. Street Casting: Bobbi Salvör Menuez, Cupid, Homosinner, Luis Miguel Bobadilla, Ian Lawrence, Yudy, Kuby Lin, Kai Baynes, Laquan Small, Dizzy, Bizaraudi, Amanda Baez, Ziggy Mack-Johnson, Richie Shazam, CJ Gainer, Simon Lieber, Noski, Ellia Sophia Coggins, Maxwell Vice, Ruben Temmelli, Max Jones, Reilly Patton, Caroline Kim, Jamont Hanshaw, Brooks Ginnan, Prince Andru; Street Casting by Madeleine Østlie at AAMO Casting. Produced by Jeff Delich at Padbury Production; Production Manager: Lauren Sakioka at Padbury Production; Photography Assistants: Sarah Lloyd, Jess Ellis, Will Takahashi; Digital Technician: Adrien Potier; Retouching: Graeme Bulcraig at Touch Digital; Street Casting Assistants: Laquan Small, Isaac Benyamin. Fashion Assistants: Allia Alliata di Montereale, Elaine Uzor, Nadia Beeman, Isaiah Walls; Production Assistants: Carlos Garcia, Darin Burch; Set Assistants: Lou Sarowsky, Gautam Sahi; Hair Assistants: Lewis Stanford, Rebekah Calo, Emmanuela Jean Baptiste; Makeup Assistant: Claudia Savage; Manicure Assistant: Riwako Kobayashi; Tailor: Alex Koutny at Christy Rilling Studio.
14/14

Model

Balenciaga top and boot leggings.

Keywords