Airport Style Is Better in France: See What Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid and More Wore to the Cannes Film Festival

One of the hot spots at the Cannes Film Festival is the airport, apparently, where celebrities are stepping off their planes ready to hit the red carpet in style. Take W's June/July cover star, Natalia Vodianova , for example, who arrived at the Nice airport, (a fitting name), in heeled sandals, a daring asymmetrical dress, and a Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons Mona Lisa backpack to boot. It's perhaps the most chic bag and sought after to travel with at this moment in time. Meanwhile, other pretty young things like Bella Hadid and Elle Fanning proved that there's a Los Angeles way to do jet set jeans, and then there's a Cannes way to do jet set jeans—the latter also including designer pairings like a silver Marc Jacobs jacket or Miu Miu sunglasses. Here's how ten different celebrities upped their travel game for the glitz and glamour of the French Riviera.