Airport Style Is Better in France: See What Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid and More Wore to the Cannes Film Festival

One of the hot spots at the Cannes Film Festival is the airport, apparently, where celebrities are stepping off their planes ready to hit the red carpet in style. Take W's June/July cover star, Natalia Vodianova, for example, who arrived at the Nice airport, (a fitting name), in heeled sandals, a daring asymmetrical dress, and a Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons Mona Lisa backpack to boot. It's perhaps the most chic bag and sought after to travel with at this moment in time. Meanwhile, other pretty young things like Bella Hadid and Elle Fanning proved that there's a Los Angeles way to do jet set jeans, and then there's a Cannes way to do jet set jeans—the latter also including designer pairings like a silver Marc Jacobs jacket or Miu Miu sunglasses. Here's how ten different celebrities upped their travel game for the glitz and glamour of the French Riviera.
Bella Hadid arrived at the Nice airport wearing a Marc Jacobs fall 2017 silver jacket, jeans, silver boots, and blue-tinted sunglasses.
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Elle Fanning arrives at the Nice airport wearing a blouse, jeans, kitten heels and blue cat eye sunglasses from Miu Miu's fall 2016 collection.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin arrives at the Nice wearing an Alessandra Rich Fall 2017 plaid suit dress with white sneakers and aviator sunglasses.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Natalia Vodianova arrives at the Nice airport wearing an asymmetrical dress, black suit jacket, and Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons Mona Lisa backpack.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Doutzen Kroes arrives at the Nice airport wearing an orange pleated skirt, red sweater, heels, and and pink-tinted aviator sunglasses.

Photopix/Getty Images
Julianne Moore arrives at the Nice airport for the Cannes Film Festival in an all-black outfit with ripped jeans and espadrille sandals.

Photopix/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain arrives at the Nice airport wearing black pants, a suit jacket, platform dress shoes, and carries a Gucci duffle bag.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Eva Herzigova arrives at the Nice airport for the Cannes Film Festival wearing a pink pantsuit, sandals, and a hat.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Model Izabel Goulart arrives at the Nice airport wearing oversized white pants, heels, and a nautical navy blue blazer jacket.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Michelle Williams arrives at the Nice airport wearing a striped dress from Isa Arfen's Resort 2017 collection paired with black flats.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Lara Stone arrives at the Nice airport wearing a graphic t-shirt with the phrase, "Flamboyance" printed across it with jeans and a jacket.

