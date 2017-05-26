Airport Style Is Better in France: See What Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid and More Wore to the Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid arrived at the Nice airport wearing a Marc Jacobs fall 2017 silver jacket, jeans, silver boots, and blue-tinted sunglasses.
Elle Fanning arrives at the Nice airport wearing a blouse, jeans, kitten heels and blue cat eye sunglasses from Miu Miu's fall 2016 collection.
Hailey Baldwin arrives at the Nice wearing an Alessandra Rich Fall 2017 plaid suit dress with white sneakers and aviator sunglasses.
Natalia Vodianova arrives at the Nice airport wearing an asymmetrical dress, black suit jacket, and Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons Mona Lisa backpack.
Doutzen Kroes arrives at the Nice airport wearing an orange pleated skirt, red sweater, heels, and and pink-tinted aviator sunglasses.
Julianne Moore arrives at the Nice airport for the Cannes Film Festival in an all-black outfit with ripped jeans and espadrille sandals.
Jessica Chastain arrives at the Nice airport wearing black pants, a suit jacket, platform dress shoes, and carries a Gucci duffle bag.
Eva Herzigova arrives at the Nice airport for the Cannes Film Festival wearing a pink pantsuit, sandals, and a hat.
Model Izabel Goulart arrives at the Nice airport wearing oversized white pants, heels, and a nautical navy blue blazer jacket.
Michelle Williams arrives at the Nice airport wearing a striped dress from Isa Arfen's Resort 2017 collection paired with black flats.
Lara Stone arrives at the Nice airport wearing a graphic t-shirt with the phrase, "Flamboyance" printed across it with jeans and a jacket.