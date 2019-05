There is perhaps no other supermodel more associated with the beach than Alessandra Ambrosio , and while she insists that "happiness, a positive attitude, and great people are the key to having the ultimate beach vacation," having a good swimsuit to wear can't hurt. That's why the supermodel, along with her sister Aline and best friend Gisele Cória, created a new swimwear collection, GAL Floripa . The name, which was born from their first initials, also pays homage to the "Magic Island" of Brazil where Ambrosio likes to spend her summer holidays. With a focus on sustainability (delivering pieces in fabric bags rather than plastic, and sourcing durable, environmentally friendly materials), and taking inspiration from "Mother Nature's elements, flows, and magic," Ambrosio worked with her sister and Cória to create a collection that would work for everyone. "We believe that women should empower one another, respect their needs, embrace their feminine features, and help each other feel comfortable and amazing in their own skin," Ambrosio told W. This year, instead of her typical at-home Easter party, Ambrosio brought her family and friends to Montage Los Cabos for a destination trip. Here, the supermodel shares her tips and must-haves for the ultimate beach vacation via personal Polaroids of her family's chic holiday.