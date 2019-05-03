"Finally made it to my home away from home at Montage Los Cabos for a fun weekend getaway." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.
"Love when the hotel puts little touches to make us feel like we are at home. #ambrosiofamily." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.
"The best view to wake up to." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.
"I always try to do some activities that are fun for the whole family, so we decided to do some golf while we were at the resort. I am not the best at it, but at least I tried." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.
"There are so many beautiful native plants around the resort. I just launched my new swimwear brand, GAL Floripa, and there were so many fun places to do a mini impromptu shoot." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.
"Dinner with my girls. Each year we all try to get together for an Easter weekend at my place, but this year we decided to do a destination Easter, which turned out to be a lot of fun." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.
"Kids were having so much fun as well. They spent all day snorkeling, swimming by the pool, and participating in many different activities, including a movie under the stars and chocolate-making class." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.
"The best part about being in Mexico, in addition to amazing beaches, is definitely food, especially seafood. I could not resist trying this amazing seafood tower for dinner." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio forW magazine.
"GALs are ready for the beach. I love how we all color coordinated. #GALGoddess." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.
"Wearing my GAL Floripa swimsuit while splashing around in the ocean." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.
"I love that this swimsuit is so versatile, and no matter what you do, you look great in it." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.
"Couldn’t resist taking a photo with the Easter Bunny. Hop Hop." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.
"The weekend is never complete without great music, and my dear friend Zen Freeman made sure we had amazing beats all weekend long." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.
"Hope you had fun with me in Cabo, but now I am just going to relax by the pool for a bit." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.