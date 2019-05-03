Great Escapes

Exclusive: Alessandra Ambrosio's Polaroid Diary of Her Carefree, Bikini-Filled Cabo Getaway

There is perhaps no other supermodel more associated with the beach than Alessandra Ambrosio, and while she insists that "happiness, a positive attitude, and great people are the key to having the ultimate beach vacation," having a good swimsuit to wear can't hurt. That's why the supermodel, along with her sister Aline and best friend Gisele Cória, created a new swimwear collection, GAL Floripa. The name, which was born from their first initials, also pays homage to the "Magic Island" of Brazil where Ambrosio likes to spend her summer holidays. With a focus on sustainability (delivering pieces in fabric bags rather than plastic, and sourcing durable, environmentally friendly materials), and taking inspiration from "Mother Nature's elements, flows, and magic," Ambrosio worked with her sister and Cória to create a collection that would work for everyone. "We believe that women should empower one another, respect their needs, embrace their feminine features, and help each other feel comfortable and amazing in their own skin," Ambrosio told W. This year, instead of her typical at-home Easter party, Ambrosio brought her family and friends to Montage Los Cabos for a destination trip. Here, the supermodel shares her tips and must-haves for the ultimate beach vacation via personal Polaroids of her family's chic holiday.
"Finally made it to my home away from home at Montage Los Cabos for a fun weekend getaway." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.

"Love when the hotel puts little touches to make us feel like we are at home. #ambrosiofamily." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.

"The best view to wake up to." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.

"I always try to do some activities that are fun for the whole family, so we decided to do some golf while we were at the resort. I am not the best at it, but at least I tried." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.

"There are so many beautiful native plants around the resort. I just launched my new swimwear brand, GAL Floripa, and there were so many fun places to do a mini impromptu shoot." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.

"Dinner with my girls. Each year we all try to get together for an Easter weekend at my place, but this year we decided to do a destination Easter, which turned out to be a lot of fun." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.

"Kids were having so much fun as well. They spent all day snorkeling, swimming by the pool, and participating in many different activities, including a movie under the stars and chocolate-making class." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.

"The best part about being in Mexico, in addition to amazing beaches, is definitely food, especially seafood. I could not resist trying this amazing seafood tower for dinner." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio forW magazine.

"GALs are ready for the beach. I love how we all color coordinated. #GALGoddess." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.

"Wearing my GAL Floripa swimsuit while splashing around in the ocean." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.

"I love that this swimsuit is so versatile, and no matter what you do, you look great in it." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.

"Couldn’t resist taking a photo with the Easter Bunny. Hop Hop." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.

"The weekend is never complete without great music, and my dear friend Zen Freeman made sure we had amazing beats all weekend long." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.

"Hope you had fun with me in Cabo, but now I am just going to relax by the pool for a bit." Photo courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio for W magazine.

