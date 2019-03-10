Alison Jackson's Photos of Celebrity Lookalikes Take Fake News to Another Level

Alison Jackson, Brangelina's Orphanage, 2008. Featured in the exhibition "Mental Images x Alison Jackson," curated by Indira Cesarine and on view at the 2019, "Fact & Fiction" edition of the Spring/Break Art Show.
Alison Jackson, Obama Smoking, 2009. Featured in the exhibition "Mental Images x Alison Jackson," curated by Indira Cesarine and on view at the 2019, "Fact & Fiction" edition of the Spring/Break Art Show.
Alison Jackson, Royal Birth, 2015. Featured in the exhibition "Mental Images x Alison Jackson," curated by Indira Cesarine and on view at the 2019, "Fact & Fiction" edition of the Spring/Break Art Show.
Alison Jackson, Queen on the Loo in Regalia, 2013. Featured in the exhibition "Mental Images x Alison Jackson," curated by Indira Cesarine and on view at the 2019, "Fact & Fiction" edition of the Spring/Break Art Show.
Alison Jackson, Trump and Queen Have KFC, 2018. Featured in the exhibition "Mental Images x Alison Jackson," curated by Indira Cesarine and on view at the 2019, "Fact & Fiction" edition of the Spring/Break Art Show.
Alison Jackson, Trump KKK, 2016. Featured in the exhibition "Mental Images x Alison Jackson," curated by Indira Cesarine and on view at the 2019, "Fact & Fiction" edition of the Spring/Break Art Show.
Alison Jackson, Clinton Massage, 2017. Featured in the exhibition "Mental Images x Alison Jackson," curated by Indira Cesarine and on view at the 2019, "Fact & Fiction" edition of the Spring/Break Art Show.
Alison Jackson, Marilyn Undresses for JFK, 2001. Featured in the exhibition "Mental Images x Alison Jackson," curated by Indira Cesarine and on view at the 2019, "Fact & Fiction" edition of the Spring/Break Art Show.
Alison Jackson, Marilyn at the Window, 2000. Featured in the exhibition "Mental Images x Alison Jackson," curated by Indira Cesarine and on view at the 2019, "Fact & Fiction" edition of the Spring/Break Art Show.