Revisit Andy Warhol's Most Iconic Portraits, From Liza Minnelli to His Mother

Andy Warhol, Liza Minelli, 1978. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again," on view at the Whitney Museum of American Art through March 2019.
Andy Warhol, Dennis Hopper, 1971. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again," on view at the Whitney Museum of American Art through March 2019.
Andy Warhol, Dolly Parton, 1986. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again," on view at the Whitney Museum of American Art through March 2019.
Andy Warhol, Robert Mapplethorpe, 1983. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again," on view at the Whitney Museum of American Art through March 2019.
Andy Warhol, Muhammad Ali, 1977. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again," on view at the Whitney Museum of American Art through March 2019.
Andy Warhol, Leo Castelli, 1975. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again," on view at the Whitney Museum of American Art through March 2019.
Andy Warhol, Tina Chow, 1983-4. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again," on view at the Whitney Museum of American Art through March 2019.
Andy Warhol, Dorothy Lichtenstein, 1974. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again," on view at the Whitney Museum of American Art through March 2019.
Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, 1976. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again," on view at the Whitney Museum of American Art through March 2019.
Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, 1982. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again," on view at the Whitney Museum of American Art through March 2019.
Andy Warhol, Carolina Herrera, 1979. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again," on view at the Whitney Museum of American Art through March 2019.
Andy Warhol, Truman Capote, 1979. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again," on view at the Whitney Museum of American Art through March 2019.
Andy Warhol, Giorgio Armani, 1981. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again," on view at the Whitney Museum of American Art through March 2019.
Andy Warhol, Julia Warhola, 1974. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again," on view at the Whitney Museum of American Art through March 2019.