A Rare Look at Andy Warhol's Lifelong Affinity for Surprisingly Racy Illustrations

Andy Warhol, Reclining Male Nude Partial Figure, 1957. Black ballpoint on manila paper. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol by Hand: Drawings 1950s – 1980s," on view at the New York Academy of Art through March 10, 2019.
Andy Warhol, Mick Jagger, 1975. Graphite on wove paper. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol by Hand: Drawings 1950s – 1980s," on view at the New York Academy of Art through March 10, 2019.
Andy Warhol, Serious Girl, 1954. Ink and graphite on paper. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol by Hand: Drawings 1950s – 1980s," on view at the New York Academy of Art through March 10, 2019.
Andy Warhol, Gun, 1981-82. Graphite on HMP paper. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol by Hand: Drawings 1950s – 1980s," on view at the New York Academy of Art through March 10, 2019.
Andy Warhol, Self Portrait, 1986. Synthetic polymer paint on paper. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol by Hand: Drawings 1950s – 1980s," on view at the New York Academy of Art through March 10, 2019.
Andy Warhol, Self Portrait Andy Warhol at the Age of Two, 1952. Ink on paper. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol by Hand: Drawings 1950s – 1980s," on view at the New York Academy of Art through March 10, 2019.
Andy Warhol, Unidentified Male. Black ballpoint on manila paper. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol by Hand: Drawings 1950s – 1980s," on view at the New York Academy of Art through March 10, 2019.
Andy Warhol, Excited Male Torso, 1957. Black pen on paper. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol by Hand: Drawings 1950s – 1980s," on view at the New York Academy of Art through March 10, 2019.
Andy Warhol, Two Male Heads Face to Face, Outline, ca. 1952. Ink and graphite on paper. Featured in the exhibition "Andy Warhol by Hand: Drawings 1950s – 1980s," on view at the New York Academy of Art through March 10, 2019.