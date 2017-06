A Look Back at Anita Pallenberg's Glamorous Groupie Style Throughout the Years

On Tuesday evening, the actress, model, designer and long-time muse Anita Pallenberg passed away at the age of 73. Pallenberg was regularly in the spotlight in the '60s and '70s, thanks to her relationships with several members of The Rolling Stones, including Keith Richards, with whom she had three children. Throughout her life, the Italian-German actress had an impeccable sense of style, effortlessly evolving with the passing decades. On the occasion of her untimely death, here's a look back at Pallenberg's most iconic fashion moments through the years.