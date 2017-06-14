View as SlideshowStyle Evolution

A Look Back at Anita Pallenberg's Glamorous Groupie Style Throughout the Years

On Tuesday evening, the actress, model, designer and long-time muse Anita Pallenberg passed away at the age of 73. Pallenberg was regularly in the spotlight in the '60s and '70s, thanks to her relationships with several members of The Rolling Stones, including Keith Richards, with whom she had three children. Throughout her life, the Italian-German actress had an impeccable sense of style, effortlessly evolving with the passing decades. On the occasion of her untimely death, here's a look back at Pallenberg's most iconic fashion moments through the years.
Credit
Keith Richards and Anita Pallenberg in London.
Wesley/Getty Images
1/25

Keith Richards and Anita Pallenberg in London.

Mirrorpix
2/25
J. Wilds/Getty Images
3/25

Anita Pallenberg accompanied The Rolling Stones on their European Tour. Here, the model and actress is pictured with her son Marlon.

Central Press/Getty Images
4/25

Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger and the band's lead guitarist Keith Richards at London Airport with the German Actress Anita Pallenberg in 1968.

J. Wilds
5/25

19-year-old actress Anita Pallenberg with Brian Jones, guitarist and founder member of the Rolling Stones pop band. She has just flown in from Munich to Heathrow airport amid rumours that she is to marry Brian. (Photo by J Wilds/Getty Images)

Hulton Archive
6/25

Italian-born German actress Anita Pallenberg, whose films were less publicised than her relationships with three of the Rolling Stones. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Dove
7/25

Rolling Stones guitarist Brian Jones with his girlfriend actress Anita Pallenberg and Marianne Faithfull at Heathrow Airport, 11th March 1967. They are there to to fly to Tangiers with other members of the band. (Photo by Dove/Express/Getty Images)

Dove
8/25

Singer Marianne Faithfull and actress Anita Pallenberg at Heathrow Airport to fly to Tangiers with their Rolling Stones boyfriends, 11th March 1967. (Photo by Dove/Express/Getty Images)

RDA
9/25

Anita Pallenberg and Keith Richards arrive for a showing of the film 'Privilege, directed by Peter Watkins, during the Cannes Film Festival, 5th May 1967. (Photo by RDA/Getty Images)

Andrew Maclear
10/25

From left to right, Mich?le Breton, Anita Pallenberg and Mick Jagger on the set of Donald Cammell and Nicolas Roeg's psychological thriller 'Performance', UK, 1968. (Photo by Andrew MacLear/Getty Images)

Keystone
11/25

Anita Pallenberg, Italian actress and model, with Keith Richards, British guitarist with The Rolling Stones, attending the premiere of 'Performance', circa 1970. Pallenberg co-wrote the film, which stars Richards' Rolling Stones bandmate, Mick Jagger. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Express
12/25

Italian-born actress and model Anita Pallenberg, UK, 31st January 1971. (Photo by Blackman/Daily Express/Getty Images)

Reg Lancaster
13/25

English musician Keith Richards with his partner Anita Pallenberg and children at the wedding of Mick Jagger and Nicaraguan-born Bianca De Macias in Saint-Tropez, France, 12th May 1971. (Photo by Reg Lancaster/Daily Express/Getty Images)

DEZO HOFFMANN/REX/Shutterstock
14/25

Anita Pallenberg

ullstein bild
15/25

Anita Pallenberg

Goodtimes/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
16/25

Anita Pallenberg

Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
17/25

Anita Pallenberg

Allan Tannenbaum
18/25

Former models, actress Anita Pallenberg and musician Marianne Faithfull at the Mudd Club, New York, New York, February 10, 1980. (Photo by Allan Tannenbaum/Getty Images)

Dave Benett
19/25

Anita Pallenberg and her son, artist Marlon Richards at the launch party of Dan Macmillan's new multi media exhibition area, Zoltar The Magnificent held on 6th June 2002, in London.

Dave M. Benett
20/25

Model Kate Moss and actress Anita Pallenberg attend a private screening of classic film "Performance" at the Electric Cinema on May 7, 2004 in London.

Dave M. Benett
21/25

Anita Pallenberg attended the "Topshop Jumbo Thrift Sale" Auction & Party at Topshop Oxford Street on December 1, 2004 in London. The Charity sale is in aid of the Terrence Higgins Trust. Garments have been donated by high-profile names in the spheres of fashion, music and the arts, including Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino, Armani and Chloe.

Dave Benett
22/25

Anita Pallenberg attended a star-studded party for the V&A Exhibition Versace at the V&a, A Retrospective Of The Work of Gianni Versace, in London.

rune hellestad
23/25

Anita Pallenberg attended a Burberry party at the In and Out Club.

Eamonn M. McCormack
24/25

Anita Pallenberg walked the runway at the Pam Hogg show at Fashion Scout during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer collections 2017 on September 16, 2016 in London, United Kingdom.

Richard Smith
25/25

Actress Anita Pallenberg by a drawing of Marianne Faithfull.

Keywords

Anita PallenbergThe Rollings TonesKeith RichardsStyle Evolution