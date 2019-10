It's almost impossible not to get lost in an art fair at the scale of Frieze London , which once again has transformed Regent's Park into a maze of white-walled booths. Meanwhile, over in Chicago, there's an art fair where getting lost would be next to impossible—and not because it can't hold a candle to the heavyweights like Frieze. Big names can also be found at Barely Fair , but on a small scale—1:12, to be precise. Anish Kapoor Barbara Kruger , and Lawrence Weiner have all shrunken down their works to fit into booths no larger than the size of a shoe box, which have taken over the artist-run space Julius Caesar for the fourth weekend running. Even miniaturized down to the size of a matchbox, Kruger's works are recognizable. But the bulk of the work on display likely isn't. In scaling things down, Barely Fair largely serves as a platform for smaller galleries to display contemporary art with little overhead costs—just $25, compared to the six-figure offerings at Frieze. Like pretty much anything miniature, though, it's also proven extremely internet-friendly. Take a tour via Instagram , here.