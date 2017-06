Pamela Anderson's Baywatch Bathing Suit Is Back, and Instagram Is Obsessed

If you follow models, It-girls, or any sun-loving bodacious female, really, on social media, chances are you've seen a lot of bold bathing suits in your feed as of late. The sun's out and so are everyone's hip bones. (As well as, admittedly, a lot of high-fashion wedgies.) And it's all thanks to the Baywatch revival, which has inspired many swimwear designers to bring back Pamela Anderson's iconic high-cut suit. While we're seeing red from shore to shore, we're also seeing every shape, size, and cut of the style, from thong bikinis to studded one-pieces. And it's no surprise that social media is obsessed, with its waist-defining, beach body hack, hashtag butt selfie features. It's certainly a bold look, but let leave it to models like Bella Hadid Kendall Jenner , and Jourdan Dunn to have you taking a plunge with the high-waist trend. Here's ten ways to wear it this summer.