Pamela Anderson's Baywatch Bathing Suit Is Back, and Instagram Is Obsessed

Bella Hadid poses in a white bikini while vacationing on a yacht with friends Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Justine Skye.
Kendall Jenner poses in her own Kendall + Kylie white one piece in a field of flowers while wearing Vetements boots.
Model Eniko Mihalik poses on the beach in Harbor Island wearing a black one piece bathing suit. She was on vacation with friends.
Justine Skye poses in a brown bikini while vacationing on a yacht with friends Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Bella Hadid.
Victoria's Secret model Elsa Hosk poses in a white bikini while on the beach shooting for a spread with Carine Roitfeld.
Jourdan Dunn takes a mirror selfie in a colorful one piece bathing suit before even hitting the water. Is bathroom lighting better than the sun??
Jasmine Sanders, also known as "Golden Barbie" takes a mirror selfie in a white one piece suit that says "Turbo."
Brazilian beauty Lais Ribeiro poses in a blue bikini bathing suit while vacationing on the beach in South Beach, Miami.
Hailey Baldwin poses on a jet ski wearing a pink bikini while vacationing with friends Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Justine Skye.
Model Sarah Snyder wears a studded black one piece bathing suit while vacationing on the beach in an undisclosed location.