View as SlideshowInsta Trend

Pamela Anderson's Baywatch Bathing Suit Is Back, and Instagram Is Obsessed

If you follow models, It-girls, or any sun-loving bodacious female, really, on social media, chances are you've seen a lot of bold bathing suits in your feed as of late. The sun's out and so are everyone's hip bones. (As well as, admittedly, a lot of high-fashion wedgies.) And it's all thanks to the Baywatch revival, which has inspired many swimwear designers to bring back Pamela Anderson's iconic high-cut suit. While we're seeing red from shore to shore, we're also seeing every shape, size, and cut of the style, from thong bikinis to studded one-pieces. And it's no surprise that social media is obsessed, with its waist-defining, beach body hack, hashtag butt selfie features. It's certainly a bold look, but let leave it to models like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Jourdan Dunn to have you taking a plunge with the high-waist trend. Here's ten ways to wear it this summer.
Credit
Bella Hadid poses in a white bikini while vacationing on a yacht with friends Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Justine Skye.
1/10

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid poses in a white bikini while vacationing on a yacht with friends Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Justine Skye.

2/10

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner poses in her own Kendall + Kylie white one piece in a field of flowers while wearing Vetements boots.

3/10

Eniko Mihalik

Model Eniko Mihalik poses on the beach in Harbor Island wearing a black one piece bathing suit. She was on vacation with friends.

4/10

Justine Syke

Justine Skye poses in a brown bikini while vacationing on a yacht with friends Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Bella Hadid.

5/10

Elsa Hosk

Victoria's Secret model Elsa Hosk poses in a white bikini while on the beach shooting for a spread with Carine Roitfeld.

6/10

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn takes a mirror selfie in a colorful one piece bathing suit before even hitting the water. Is bathroom lighting better than the sun??

7/10

Jasmine Sanders

Jasmine Sanders, also known as "Golden Barbie" takes a mirror selfie in a white one piece suit that says "Turbo."

8/10

Lais Ribeiro

Brazilian beauty Lais Ribeiro poses in a blue bikini bathing suit while vacationing on the beach in South Beach, Miami.

9/10

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin poses on a jet ski wearing a pink bikini while vacationing with friends Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Justine Skye.

10/10

Sarah Snyder

Model Sarah Snyder wears a studded black one piece bathing suit while vacationing on the beach in an undisclosed location.

Keywords

BaywatchBathing SuitSummerBikinisSwimwearInstagramModelsBeautiful People On Instagram