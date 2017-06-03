10 Editor-Approved Bronzers for that Perfect Summer Glow

"My beauty routine is very on the go and Benefit's compact bronzer allows me add a touch of color whenever I need it!" - Christy Key, Fashion Assistant.
Benefit Hoola Matte Bronzer, $29, benefitcosmetics.com
"This bronzer is my secret to a year round glow. It brushes on easily, and it’s a natural line, meaning no nasty chemicals!" - Gillian Sagansky, Contributing Editor
Chantecaille Compact Soleil, $46, chantecaille.com
"All you do mix it with your moisturizer, and it is amazing!! I don’t really wear makeup so it’s a really nice alternative to bronzer." - Devon Head, Fashion Assistant to Edward Enninful
Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster, $32, sephora.com
"This was technically the first bronzer to market in the '80s. Boy did they get it just right." - Mia Adorante, Beauty and Health Editor
Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder, $53, http://www.sephora.com/terracotta-bronzing-powder-P284710?skuId=1795244&ommmc=ppc-GG38146395927499866399pla-1781739132391795244975948434791023191c&country_switch=us&lang=en&gclid=CMuf7-KRjtQCFQtXDQodDfoF-g&gclsrc=aw.ds
"This Dior powder creates an effortless bronzed glow. I love using it on a daily basis or for an additional touch of color. It’s the absolute best!" - Meredith Jayme, Jewelry Coordinator
Dior Skin Nude Air Glow Powder, $56, dior.com
"I've been using the Laura Geller highlighter as a bronzer this spring -- it provides a little glow, and the perfect pop of natural-looking color." - Sarah Leon, Digital Editorial Director
Laura Geller Baked Gelato Swirl Illuminator, $26, laurageller.com
"NARS Laguna! A classic bronzer with a nice finish. Not too glitzy or orange, just great definition." - Courtney Costello, Fashion Market Assistant
NARS Bronzing Powder, $40, sephora.com
"My beauty routine is pretty low maintenance and this bronzer adds just the right amount of color for a natural tint." - Samantha Walker, Accessories and Men's Market Editor
Sephora Collection Bronzer Powder, $17, sephora.com
“I love this one by Tom Ford! It is so great because it gives me just a little bit of a bronze glow without feeling heavy or giving too much coverage.” - Alexandra Pastore, Fashion Assistant
Tom Ford The Ultimate Bronzer, $110, nordstrom.com
"Of all the cream bronzers I have tried, this is my go-to always! It's delivers the most natural, creamy finish for that perfect summer glow." - Nada Abouarrage, Beauty Assistant
Chanel Soleil Tan De Chanel Bronzing Makeup Base, $50, nordstrom.com