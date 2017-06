10 Editor-Approved Bronzers for that Perfect Summer Glow

Even the most avid SPF users desire a little glow on their cheekbones throughout the summer. Whether you want to flaunt (or feign) a trip to Capri , getting the ultimate sun-kissed skin doesn't have to require a trip to the beach. From powdered, matte finishes to lightweight, creamy textures, there's a something right for everyone. And for the " no makeup " girl, indulge in a light serum that will give skin a radiant glow. Here, the 10 best, editor-approved bronzers for the summer.