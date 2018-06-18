John Legend, David Beckham, and More of the Most Social Media-Savvy Fathers on Instagram
There is no shortage of cool dads, embarrassing dads, hot dads—and everyone wants to be a daddy these days, it seems. But on Father's Day, we're only interested in real-life dads...with Instagram accounts. Take Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, for example, who dresses almost exclusively in OVO and boasts well over 375,000 of his own Instagram followers. Then there are the obvious candidates like David Beckham, Justin Timberlake, and John Legend, plus new dads like Spencer Pratt, whose son, Gunner Pratt, has filled the crystal sized hole in his father's heart. Naturally, he also has his own Instagram account, which mom and dad run. In honor of Father's Day, here are the coolest dads to follow on social media.