Everyone wants to be a daddy these days, it seems. But on Father's Day , we're only interested in real-life dads...with Instagram accounts. Take Drake's dad, Dennis Graham , for example, who dresses almost exclusively in OVO and boasts well over 250,000 of his own Instagram followers. Then there are the obvious candidates like David Beckham Justin Timberlake , and John Legend , plus new dads like DJ Khaled, whose son, Asahd Khaled not only goes on stage with dad wherever he goes, but is also on the cover of his new record, and received writing and producing credits. Naturally, he also has his own Instagram account, which mom and dad run. In honor of Father's Day, here are the coolest dads to follow on social media.