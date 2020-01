The Golden Globes are the official kickoff to awards show season, and, in turn, months of high-stakes, high-wattage red carpet dressing. This year’s event brought out an especially mixed assortment, ranging from the graphic and colorful (Taylor Swift) to the somewhat experimental (Gwyneth Paltrow) to, well, sleeves (too many celebs to count, but most notably, Beyoncé). As always, however, a few stars pulled ahead of the pack when it came to their fits. For 2020's Golden Globes, W’s best dressed list includes 13 winners. There's Saoirse Ronan, upping her red carpet ante in glittering and glam Celine. There's (the reliably sartorially on-point) Cate Blanchett, in lemony pleated Mary Katrantzou with a crystal-studded bodice. And there's Zoë Kravitz, going Parisian chic in an alternating polka-dot scheme created by Saint Laurent's Anthony Vaccarello. See their looks, and more of the best to grace the red carpet, here.