The Look

Golden Globes 2020 Best Dressed: Cate Blanchett, Brad Pitt, Zoë Kravitz and More

The Golden Globes are the official kickoff to awards show season, and, in turn, months of high-stakes, high-wattage red carpet dressing. This year’s event brought out an especially mixed assortment, ranging from the graphic and colorful (Taylor Swift) to the somewhat experimental (Gwyneth Paltrow) to, well, sleeves (too many celebs to count, but most notably, Beyoncé). As always, however, a few stars pulled ahead of the pack when it came to their fits. For 2020's Golden Globes, W’s best dressed list includes 13 winners. There's Saoirse Ronan, upping her red carpet ante in glittering and glam Celine. There's (the reliably sartorially on-point) Cate Blanchett, in lemony pleated Mary Katrantzou with a crystal-studded bodice. And there's Zoë Kravitz, going Parisian chic in an alternating polka-dot scheme created by Saint Laurent's Anthony Vaccarello. See their looks, and more of the best to grace the red carpet, here.
Cate Blanchett, Human, Person, Fashion, and Premiere
Getty Images
1/12

Cate Blanchett in Mary Katrantzou. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
2/12

Brad Pitt in Brioni. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
3/12

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
4/12

Saoirse Ronan in CELINE by Hedi Slimane. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
5/12

Charlize Theron in Dior. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
6/12

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
7/12

Both Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach were among the night's best dressed. Gerwig wears Proenza Schouler; Baumbach wears Gucci. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
8/12

Kerry Washington in Altuzarra. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
9/12

Margaret Qualley in Chanel. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
10/12

Kaitlyn Dever in Valentino. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
11/12

Sienna Miller in Gucci. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
12/12

Joey King in Iris Van Herpen. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Keywords

The LookGolden Globes